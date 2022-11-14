Arts

Pacific Chamber Orchestra set for three 'Messiah' shows

'Glorious' concert comes to Pleasanton on Nov. 25

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Mon, Nov 14, 2022
Pacific Chamber Orchestra is continuing its holiday season tradition by performing a concert centered on "the sublime melodies, uplifting messages and sheer beauty" of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Pacific Chamber Orchestra's "Glorious" program will center on Handel's "Messiah" on Nov. 25-27. (Image courtesy PCO)

The show will be presented on three consecutive days, including at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Pleasanton on Nov. 25.

The PCO program, entitled "Glorious", will feature soprano Laura Farmer, mezzo soprano Renée Rapier, tenor Jon Lee Kennan and bass Kirk Eichelberger, along with the orchestra conducted by Lawrence Kohl and the harmonies of the PCO Chorus led by chorus master Dwight Stone.

"Audiences will experience the beautiful solos written for soprano, mezzo soprano, tenor and bass, called arias that are woven between the joyful choruses. Participating in Handel's most famous libretto is known to evoke many powerful feelings, including gratitude, one which captures the spirit of Thanksgiving weekend," PCO officials said.

The audience will also be invited to join in to sing the famed "Hallelujah" chorus.

"Glorious" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Pleasanton, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Orinda and at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore. For the Bankhead show, PCO will carry on its tradition of inviting several groups of very-low-income seniors to attend for free.

To purchase tickets to the Bankhead performance, go to LivermoreArts.org. For tickets to the Pleasanton and Orinda shows, go to www.pacificchamberorchestra.org.

