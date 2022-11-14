Pacific Chamber Orchestra set for three 'Messiah' shows

Pacific Chamber Orchestra is continuing its holiday season tradition by performing a concert centered on "the sublime melodies, uplifting messages and sheer beauty" of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The show will be presented on three consecutive days, including at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Pleasanton on Nov. 25.

The PCO program, entitled "Glorious", will feature soprano Laura Farmer, mezzo soprano Renée Rapier, tenor Jon Lee Kennan and bass Kirk Eichelberger, along with the orchestra conducted by Lawrence Kohl and the harmonies of the PCO Chorus led by chorus master Dwight Stone.

"Audiences will experience the beautiful solos written for soprano, mezzo soprano, tenor and bass, called arias that are woven between the joyful choruses. Participating in Handel's most famous libretto is known to evoke many powerful feelings, including gratitude, one which captures the spirit of Thanksgiving weekend," PCO officials said.

The audience will also be invited to join in to sing the famed "Hallelujah" chorus.