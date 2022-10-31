'The Radium Girls' picked for Livermore Reads Together

"The Radium Girls" is a historical nonfiction novel about women who contributed to better American working conditions with hazardous chemicals. Women working closely with the toxic element radium began to experience severe illness and side effects in the early 20th century. Major themes of the book include social justice and women's rights.

Residents of Livermore are encouraged to join the library in the discussion and reading of the book selection for the 17th annual Livermore Reads Together next year.

"The annual reading program has found success in promoting literacy," said Paul Sevilla, librarian with the Livermore Public Library. "We get good feedback from the community every year. It really helps to create a sense of community about reading, and it brings attention to the library."

Community members voted for the New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestseller "The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women" by Kate Moore. Livermore Reads Together, an annual community program that is sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Public Library, will take place in March of next year.

"We are especially interested in collaborating with groups and organizations in the community for Livermore Reads Together programming and encourage those groups to reach out to the Livermore Public Library," Sevilla said.

In March, the library plans to host events celebrating themes throughout "The Radium Girls" and Women's History Month. Specific details for these events are to be announced at a later date and will be free to the public.

"We chose the theme of women's history. We asked staff members to suggest books written by women authors. The library management team narrowed it down to a few finalists, and we asked the public to vote," he said.

The book selection was chosen from members of the community via an online and in-person voting system. Residents had the ability to choose between several book titles that were presented by the Livermore library staff. "The Radium Girls" beat out all other titles for the win.

"It's a heartbreaking story about labor exploitation that still resonates today," Sevilla said. "The story illuminates the young women exposed to the lethal substance of radium, and their awe-inspiring strength in the face of almost impossible circumstances. Their courage and tenacity led to life-changing regulations that ultimately saved hundreds of thousands of lives."

