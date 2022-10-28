Pleasanton Art League members' exhibit now on display at Firehouse

Slideshow "Mustard Blooming in Early Spring" by Linda Geniesse. "When Life Gives You Lemons" by Ranjini Venkatachari. "Lone Pine, Spring Gulch" by Alan Frank. "Pound of Flesh" by Mike D'Amelio. Previous Next

The talents throughout the Pleasanton Art League will be on full display this autumn as the group's 15th annual "Fall Members' Show" comes to the Harrington Gallery in downtown starting this weekend.

"PAL artists will exhibit a variety of 2D and 3D art including oils, acrylics, watercolor, linocut, pen and colored pencil, pastels, encaustic hot wax, fused glass, porcelain art and more," organizers said ahead of this Saturday's show opening.

For the first two weeks of the exhibition inside the Firehouse Arts Center, visitors can vote on their favorite PAL artwork for this year's new People's Choice Award. The winners for all awards will be announced during a special reception at the gallery from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 12.

During the reception, PAL is partnering with Cantabella Children's Chorus for performances from the singing group's honors choir and chamber choir, which feature ensembles of students in seventh through 12th grades.

Other awards will include Best of Show, two Merit Awards with one presented by Livermore art supply business Way Up Art & Frame, and four Honorable Mention Awards.