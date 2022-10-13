Museum on Main presents 'What Are You Afraid Of?'

Face your fears the rest of this month at the Museum on Main. In honor of Halloween and in coordination with its annual Ghost Walk series, the downtown Pleasanton museum welcomes the short-time exhibit "What Are You Afraid Of? A Look at Fears and Phobias" this week through Oct. 29.

"The exhibit will use objects and images from the museum's collections to illustrate fears from the well-known (such as acrophobia or fear of heights) to the obscure (such as aichmophobia, or fear of needles and other sharp objects) to the made-up-for-comic-effect (such as acropetrophobia, or the fear of high gas prices)," museum officials said.

The museum is located at 603 Main St.