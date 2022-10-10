Arts

'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery

Artists depict world as it feels, rather than how it looks

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 4:35 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

"Bloated", a painted silk piece by Susan Helmer, is among the artwork on display in "Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism" in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead.

The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century.

"Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism" in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s -- plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.

Expressionism, made famous by classic artists like Henri Matisse, Edvard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and Vincent van Gogh, relies on exaggerations and distortions to depict the world as it feels to the artist, rather than strictly how it looks, according to gallery officials.

"Rather than trying to accurately represent the world as artists had been doing since the Renaissance, they sought to express their emotional attitude towards themselves and the outside world through distortion, exaggeration, simplification, and through the use of striking, highly intense, non-naturalistic colors, and jarring, vigorous brushwork, with paint application tending to be generous and highly textured," gallery officials said.

"Additionally, some Expressionists used their artworks to critique political and social causes, which helped carry the emotional significance present in their works beyond traditional artistic society," they added.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Modern-day artists on display in the new showing include Jessica Copeman and Susan Helmer.

"Jetty", oil painting by Jessica Copeman.

"Shape, Form, and Color: Modern Expressionism" began its run last week and continues to Dec. 4. The gallery is open on Thursdays to Sundays from 1-5 p.m., as well as around performances at the Bankhead Theater. A free opening reception is scheduled for Nov. 12 from 1-3:30 p.m.

Also in the gallery during this time, the Founders Room at the Bankhead is featuring a solo exhibition of contemporary art by Ghada Jamal, a Lebanese painter and professor whose works have been on display around the world.

For more information on the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery, go to livermorearts.org or visit the venue at 2400 First Street in Livermore.

Find out what's on the ballot in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin.

Find out what's on the ballot in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery

Artists depict world as it feels, rather than how it looks

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 4:35 pm

The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century.

"Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism" in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s -- plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.

Expressionism, made famous by classic artists like Henri Matisse, Edvard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and Vincent van Gogh, relies on exaggerations and distortions to depict the world as it feels to the artist, rather than strictly how it looks, according to gallery officials.

"Rather than trying to accurately represent the world as artists had been doing since the Renaissance, they sought to express their emotional attitude towards themselves and the outside world through distortion, exaggeration, simplification, and through the use of striking, highly intense, non-naturalistic colors, and jarring, vigorous brushwork, with paint application tending to be generous and highly textured," gallery officials said.

"Additionally, some Expressionists used their artworks to critique political and social causes, which helped carry the emotional significance present in their works beyond traditional artistic society," they added.

Modern-day artists on display in the new showing include Jessica Copeman and Susan Helmer.

"Shape, Form, and Color: Modern Expressionism" began its run last week and continues to Dec. 4. The gallery is open on Thursdays to Sundays from 1-5 p.m., as well as around performances at the Bankhead Theater. A free opening reception is scheduled for Nov. 12 from 1-3:30 p.m.

Also in the gallery during this time, the Founders Room at the Bankhead is featuring a solo exhibition of contemporary art by Ghada Jamal, a Lebanese painter and professor whose works have been on display around the world.

For more information on the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery, go to livermorearts.org or visit the venue at 2400 First Street in Livermore.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.