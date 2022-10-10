'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery

The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century.

"Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism" in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s -- plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.

Expressionism, made famous by classic artists like Henri Matisse, Edvard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and Vincent van Gogh, relies on exaggerations and distortions to depict the world as it feels to the artist, rather than strictly how it looks, according to gallery officials.

"Rather than trying to accurately represent the world as artists had been doing since the Renaissance, they sought to express their emotional attitude towards themselves and the outside world through distortion, exaggeration, simplification, and through the use of striking, highly intense, non-naturalistic colors, and jarring, vigorous brushwork, with paint application tending to be generous and highly textured," gallery officials said.

"Additionally, some Expressionists used their artworks to critique political and social causes, which helped carry the emotional significance present in their works beyond traditional artistic society," they added.