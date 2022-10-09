'Tapestry of Remembrance' in Firehouse lobby

An intricate visual representation of cultural comfort pieces, through photo collages, is at the center of the new solo art exhibition in the lobby of the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.
Opening late last month and running into November, "Tapestry of Remembrance" showcases the talents of Iranian immigrant and Bay Area artist Kiana Honarmand, who combines her use of digital fabrication tools and traditional craft methods to explore themes of memory, yearning and familial history with collages reminiscent of Persian rugs of her homeland, according to Firehouse officials.
'"Tapestry of Remembrance' harkens to a bygone life in Iran through visual and physical means of recollection and creation to eternalize these past memories for the future. This series embodies my experience as an Iranian immigrant," Honarmand said in a statement.
"While being separated by thousands of miles and facing challenging visa restrictions, life is snapshots of virtual celebrations and farewells to people and places I may never see again," she added.
Firehouse officials noted that the photo collage series was developed in concept during the COVID-19 pandemic as the artist faced a locked-down world and "efforts to remember past experiences whilst creating new memories in a quarantined environment."
"The intentional deconstruction and reconstruction process of the photographs reflect self-realization in the complex nature of identity as an artist, a woman of color, and an immigrant in these uncertain times," according to the exhibit description. "Cut by hand and woven together, the photographs create new images as an attempt to visually remember an earlier life that is fading from memory and only exists as snapshots frozen in time."
Creating with a method inspired by the rugs of her youth and her family was a deeply personal and fulfilling artistic experience for Honarmand.
"Reflecting on my past, generations of women wove Persian rugs to support their families, and I belong to their legacy. Their hands labored meticulously over small knots on looms creating elaborate patterns," she said.
"The echoes of those intricate motions are woven into the fabric of my existence," Honarmand added. "Inspired by these patterns created by my ancestors, 'Tapestry of Remembrance' gives a tangible voice to the distortion of memories through one's life and the preceding generations."
The lobby exhibition, which celebrated its opening reception last weekend, will continue through Nov. 5. The Firehouse is located at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton.
