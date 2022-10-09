'Tapestry of Remembrance' in Firehouse lobby

An intricate visual representation of cultural comfort pieces, through photo collages, is at the center of the new solo art exhibition in the lobby of the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.

Opening late last month and running into November, "Tapestry of Remembrance" showcases the talents of Iranian immigrant and Bay Area artist Kiana Honarmand, who combines her use of digital fabrication tools and traditional craft methods to explore themes of memory, yearning and familial history with collages reminiscent of Persian rugs of her homeland, according to Firehouse officials.

'"Tapestry of Remembrance' harkens to a bygone life in Iran through visual and physical means of recollection and creation to eternalize these past memories for the future. This series embodies my experience as an Iranian immigrant," Honarmand said in a statement.

"While being separated by thousands of miles and facing challenging visa restrictions, life is snapshots of virtual celebrations and farewells to people and places I may never see again," she added.

Firehouse officials noted that the photo collage series was developed in concept during the COVID-19 pandemic as the artist faced a locked-down world and "efforts to remember past experiences whilst creating new memories in a quarantined environment."