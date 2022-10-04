Arts

Ghost Walk returning to downtown Pleasanton

Museum program highlights historically spooky side of Main Street

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Cynthia Lagodzinksi as Gertrude Ellis, the spirit at the Rose Hotel. (Photo courtesy Museum on Main)

Downtown Pleasanton will get into the Halloween spirit this month -- or, just maybe, the spirits are there all the time? -- as the Museum on Main welcomes back its annual Ghost Walk series.

The two-hour guided tours along Pleasanton's most haunted sites along Main Street will take place in person next weekend (Oct. 14 and 15), as well as the following Friday and Saturday. A virtual alternative will also be offered, on the Saturday before Halloween.

"Ghost Walk has successfully brought the haunted side of Pleasanton to 'life' through the stories and experiences collected over the years from psychics, ghost hunters and downtown merchants and workers," said Rachel Brickell, the museum's new director of education.

It is a unique experience, more spooky than scary, with lots of atmosphere and no jump scares. We are thrilled to provide both in-person and virtual options again this year for our community," Brickell added.

The in-person tours will go off at 30-minute intervals between 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22, led by a team of "ghost hosts" while visiting 10 haunted locations around downtown.

At each stop, actors including members of the local Creatures of Impulse teen improv troupe will be portraying the ghosts, bringing their stories and Pleasanton history to life, according to museum officials.

The Ghost Walk series returns later this month. (Photo courtesy Museum on Main)

"The improv students have been a wonderful addition to Ghost Walk. They bring so much energy to the program and we can't wait to share this year's talent with participants," incoming Executive Director Sarah Schaefer said.

The virtual Ghost Walk will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 via the web platform BigMarker, spotlighting "the stories and histories of nine haunted locations downtown and share evidence of the paranormal that was captured on recent Ghost Walks and in paranormal investigations," officials said.

The in-person walks will take place rain or shine, so attendees are urged to dress appropriately -- and costumes are encouraged.

The Ghost Walks sell out every year, so museum officials recommend people buy their tickets for the in-person tours as early as possible. To register for either option, visit museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.