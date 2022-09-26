Election Hub

Pleasanton
Pleasanton Mayor
* Karla Brown (I)
Pleasanton City Council Districts 1 and 3
(Vote for 1 per district)
* Jeff Nibert - District 1
* Dean Wallace - District 1
* Joel Liu - District 3
* Julie Testa (I)- District 3
* Jamie Yee - District 3
Pleasanton Unified School Board Areas 2 and 5
(Vote for 1 per district)
* Urvi Shah - Area 2
* Laurie Walker - Area 2
* Justin Brown - Area 5
MEASURE I General Obligation Bond
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Livermore
Livermore Mayor
Sept.15 Mayoral Candidates' Forum
* Mony Nop
Livermore Council
(Vote for 1 per district)
* Evan Branning - District 1
* Carol Wahrer - District 1
* Mel Chiong - District 2
* Ben Barrientos - District 2
MEASURE DAgricultural land use
MEASURE P: Sewer line extension project
Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
(Vote for 3)
* Craig Bueno (I)
* Emily Prusso (I)
* Anne E. White (I)
MEASURE G General Obligation Bond
East Bay Regional Park District
(Vote for one per ward)
* Gina Lewis - Ward 3
* Dennis Waespi - Ward 3
* Daphe Lin - Ward 3
* Olivia Sanwong - Ward 5
* John Mercurio - Ward 6
* Colin Coffey - Ward 7
East Bay Municipal Utilities District
(Vote for one per ward)
* John Albert Coleman - Ward 2
* Mark Seedall - Ward 3
* Marguerite Young - Ward 3
* Matthew Turner - Ward 7
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Dublin
Dublin Mayor
Dublin City Council
(Vote for two)
Dublin Unified School District
(Vote for one per area)
* Kristin Speck - Area 1
* William Kuo (I) -- Area 3
* John Wu -- Area 3
* Dan Cherrier (I) -- Area 5
* Sameer Hakin - Area 5
Dublin San Ramon Services District
(Vote for one per division)
* Jim Brady (I) - Division 2
* Ann Marie Johnson (I) - Division 2
* Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold - Division 4
* Seema Badar - Division 5
* Arun Goel (I)- Division 5
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Alameda County
Alameda County District Attorney
* Pamela Price
* Terry Wiley
---------------------------------------------------------------------
State and Regional
20th Assembly District
* Shawn Kumagai(D)
* Liz Ortega (D)
16th Assembly District
* Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D)
* Joseph A. Rubay (R)
14th Congressional District
* Allison Hayden (D)
* Eric Swalwell (D)
