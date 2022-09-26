Arts

Election Hub

Find out what's on the ballot in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin

by Pleasanton Weekly Staff / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 26, 2022, 3:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 4 minutes

Pleasanton

Pleasanton Mayor

* Karla Brown (I)

Pleasanton City Council Districts 1 and 3

Sept. 12 Candidates' Forum

(Vote for 1 per district)

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

* Jeff Nibert - District 1

* Dean Wallace - District 1

* Joel Liu - District 3

* Julie Testa (I)- District 3

* Jamie Yee - District 3

Pleasanton Unified School Board Areas 2 and 5

Oct. 4 Candidates' Forum

(Vote for 1 per district)

* Urvi Shah - Area 2

* Laurie Walker - Area 2

* Justin Brown - Area 5

MEASURE I General Obligation Bond

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Livermore

Livermore Mayor

Sept.15 Mayoral Candidates' Forum

* John Marchand

* Mony Nop

Livermore Council

Sept. 15 Candidates' Forum

(Vote for 1 per district)

* Evan Branning - District 1

* Carol Wahrer - District 1

* Mel Chiong - District 2

* Ben Barrientos - District 2

MEASURE DAgricultural land use

MEASURE P: Sewer line extension project

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

(Vote for 3)

* Craig Bueno (I)

* Steven Drouin

* Alexandria Izarrara

* Deena Kaplanis

* John M. Kupski

* Kristina Mazaika

* Emily Prusso (I)

* Hayden Sidun

* Anne E. White (I)

MEASURE G General Obligation Bond

East Bay Regional Park District

(Vote for one per ward)

* Gina Lewis - Ward 3

* Dennis Waespi - Ward 3

* Daphe Lin - Ward 3

* Olivia Sanwong - Ward 5

* John Mercurio - Ward 6

* Colin Coffey - Ward 7

East Bay Municipal Utilities District

(Vote for one per ward)

* John Albert Coleman - Ward 2

* Mark Seedall - Ward 3

* Marguerite Young - Ward 3

* Matthew Turner - Ward 7

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Dublin

Dublin Mayor

* Melissa Hernandez

Dublin City Council

(Vote for two)

* Jean Josey

* Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do

* Kashef Qaadri

Dublin Unified School District

(Vote for one per area)

* Kristin Speck - Area 1

* William Kuo (I) -- Area 3

* John Wu -- Area 3

* Dan Cherrier (I) -- Area 5

* Sameer Hakin - Area 5

Dublin San Ramon Services District

(Vote for one per division)

* Jim Brady (I) - Division 2

* Ann Marie Johnson (I) - Division 2

* Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold - Division 4

* Seema Badar - Division 5

* Arun Goel (I)- Division 5

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Alameda County

Alameda County District Attorney

* Pamela Price

* Terry Wiley

---------------------------------------------------------------------

State and Regional

20th Assembly District

* Shawn Kumagai(D)

* Liz Ortega (D)

16th Assembly District

* Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D)

* Joseph A. Rubay (R)

14th Congressional District

* Allison Hayden (D)

* Eric Swalwell (D)

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Election Hub

Find out what's on the ballot in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin

by Pleasanton Weekly Staff / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 26, 2022, 3:19 pm

Pleasanton

Pleasanton Mayor

* Karla Brown (I)

Pleasanton City Council Districts 1 and 3

Sept. 12 Candidates' Forum

(Vote for 1 per district)

* Jeff Nibert - District 1

* Dean Wallace - District 1

* Joel Liu - District 3

* Julie Testa (I)- District 3

* Jamie Yee - District 3

Pleasanton Unified School Board Areas 2 and 5

Oct. 4 Candidates' Forum

(Vote for 1 per district)

* Urvi Shah - Area 2

* Laurie Walker - Area 2

* Justin Brown - Area 5

MEASURE I General Obligation Bond

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Livermore

Livermore Mayor

Sept.15 Mayoral Candidates' Forum

* John Marchand

* Mony Nop

Livermore Council

Sept. 15 Candidates' Forum

(Vote for 1 per district)

* Evan Branning - District 1

* Carol Wahrer - District 1

* Mel Chiong - District 2

* Ben Barrientos - District 2

MEASURE DAgricultural land use

MEASURE P: Sewer line extension project

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

(Vote for 3)

* Craig Bueno (I)

* Steven Drouin

* Alexandria Izarrara

* Deena Kaplanis

* John M. Kupski

* Kristina Mazaika

* Emily Prusso (I)

* Hayden Sidun

* Anne E. White (I)

MEASURE G General Obligation Bond

East Bay Regional Park District

(Vote for one per ward)

* Gina Lewis - Ward 3

* Dennis Waespi - Ward 3

* Daphe Lin - Ward 3

* Olivia Sanwong - Ward 5

* John Mercurio - Ward 6

* Colin Coffey - Ward 7

East Bay Municipal Utilities District

(Vote for one per ward)

* John Albert Coleman - Ward 2

* Mark Seedall - Ward 3

* Marguerite Young - Ward 3

* Matthew Turner - Ward 7

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Dublin

Dublin Mayor

* Melissa Hernandez

Dublin City Council

(Vote for two)

* Jean Josey

* Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do

* Kashef Qaadri

Dublin Unified School District

(Vote for one per area)

* Kristin Speck - Area 1

* William Kuo (I) -- Area 3

* John Wu -- Area 3

* Dan Cherrier (I) -- Area 5

* Sameer Hakin - Area 5

Dublin San Ramon Services District

(Vote for one per division)

* Jim Brady (I) - Division 2

* Ann Marie Johnson (I) - Division 2

* Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold - Division 4

* Seema Badar - Division 5

* Arun Goel (I)- Division 5

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Alameda County

Alameda County District Attorney

* Pamela Price

* Terry Wiley

---------------------------------------------------------------------

State and Regional

20th Assembly District

* Shawn Kumagai(D)

* Liz Ortega (D)

16th Assembly District

* Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D)

* Joseph A. Rubay (R)

14th Congressional District

* Allison Hayden (D)

* Eric Swalwell (D)

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.