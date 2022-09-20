Get ready for Tri-Valley election season

5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 via Zoom: The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will host. Chamber President / CEO James Cooper will moderate. Register at Pleasanton.org. Send questions by Sept. 21 to [email protected]

Pleasanton Unified School District

(Two candidates for Area 2; one candidate for Area 5)

6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Pleasanton Unified School District Boardroom, 4665 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and Pleasanton PTA Council. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Live streamed and recorded on Pleasanton Weekly's YouTube Channel. Send questions to [email protected]

Livermore Mayor, City Council

(Two candidates for mayor; two candidates for District 1; two candidates for District 2)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Ave., Livermore. Hosted by LivermoreVine.com and the Livermore Chamber of Commerce; moderated by LivermoreVine.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Cierra Bailey. Livermore mayor and council: The candidates for mayor will answer questions from 6-6:50 p.m., with the forum for Districts 1 and 2 council candidates beginning at 7 p.m. Recorded on LivermoreVine.com's YouTube Channel.

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

(Nine candidates for three at-large seats)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the school district boardroom, 685C E Jack London Blvd., Livermore. Hosted by LivermoreVine.com and the Livermore Indivisible; moderated by LivermoreVine.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Cierra Bailey. Submit questions here.

San Ramon Mayor, City Council

(Three candidates for mayor; two candidates for District 2; two candidates for District 4)

6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom and live streamed on the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by DanvilleSanRamon.com and the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by DanvilleSanRamon.com Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register at SanRamon.org. Submit questions by Sept. 20 to [email protected]

Dublin City Council

(Three candidates for two at-large seats)

6-6:50 p.m., Oct. 3 via Zoom and live streamed on Dublin Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register and submit questions here.

Dublin San Ramon Services District

(Two candidates for District 2; two candidates for District 5)

7 to 7:50 p.m. Oct. 3 (after the Dublin City Council forum) via Zoom and live streamed on Dublin Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Hosted by Pleasanton Weekly and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by Pleasanton Weekly Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox and Editor Jeremy Walsh. Register and submit questions here.

Alameda County District Attorney

(Two candidates for one seat)

6:15-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 via Zoom. Hosted by Alameda Chamber & Economic Alliance, in partnership with the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce. Register here.