Charo, Ronstadt Revue among additions to Bankhead Presents slate

"For over 30 years, The Fabulous Thunderbirds have been the quintessential American band: the group's distinctive and powerful sound, influenced by a diversity of musical styles, manifested itself into a unique musical hybrid," LVA officials said.

First up is American blues rock band The Fabulous Thunderbirds, perhaps best known for their '80s hits "Tuff Enuff" and "Wrap It Up".

Tickets went on sale Thursday afternoon for LVA members with first dibs, with general public access to follow next Saturday (Sept. 24).

Highlighting the new additions is Charo coming to Livermore on April 3, along with The Fabulous Thunderbirds on March 17, and the Linda Ronstadt tribute show, Ronstadt Revue, featuring Gesenia and special guest John Beland on March 22.

Livermore Valley Arts this week announced three performances added to its Bankhead Presents schedule in the new year, each a familiar music and entertainment act -- or tribute to one -- as part of the organization's 15th anniversary season.

Editor's note: A prior version of this story listed an additional act scheduled for the Bankhead Presents series that Livermore Valley Arts later said had not been officially confirmed.

"This household name musician, singer, comedienne, and stage and screen performer has been an integral proponent of contemporary Latin music," LVA officials said. "Instantly recognizable for her witty humor, lovable accent, and her mastery of the flamenco guitar, it is Charo's trademark expression 'Cuchi-Cuchi,' which has endeared her to the world and made the name Charo synonymous with fun and excitement."

As the calendar turns to April, the one and only Charo will bring her singing, performing, classical guitar playing and storytelling talents to the Bankhead.

"Fortunately, Ms. Ronstadt's musical legacy now lives on through the stunning talents of Gesenia and her Ronstadt Revue. Ronstadt Revue shows, performed in painstaking detail in both English and Spanish, span every musical genre of Ms. Ronstadt's 40-plus year career," LVA officials said.

Then the next week, Tri-Valley residents can enjoy the eclectic music of 11-time Grammy winner Linda Ronstadt as performed by Ronstadt Revue with singer Gesenia and a special appearance by Ronstadt's former band director Beland. Ronstadt, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who has retired from performing herself, sold more than 100 million albums in her career across country, rock, Latin, Motown and Broadway.

The band will be on the Bankhead Theater stage in downtown Livermore at 8 p.m. March 17.

Charo, Ronstadt Revue among additions to Bankhead Presents slate

The Fabulous Thunderbirds also coming to Livermore