Funding available to help East Bay artists survive COVID-19 pandemic

People working in the East Bay's arts and culture sector can apply for funding to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the East Bay Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts.

Grants of up to $2,000 are available to artists, teaching artists, culture bearers, and others working in the arts and culture sector in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. The application period opened last Tuesday and continues to Sept. 28.

More than $400,000 is available this year in the third year of funding.

"Artists, culture bearers, teaching artists, and individuals working in the arts and culture sector have been hit hard by the pandemic and the resulting economic challenges," Ted Russell, director of arts strategy and ventures at the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, said in a statement. "Simultaneously, federal and state funding programs have not been readily available to this sector."

The Kenneth Rainin Foundation is leading the fund with support from the Hellman Foundation, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, Gerbode Foundation, and East Bay Community Foundation.