Arts

A September to remember at the Bankhead

Jefferson Starship and Charlie Musselwhite later this month, following Ben Folds at gala

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 9, 2022, 8:16 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Jefferson Starship is playing the Bankhead Theater on Sept. 23. (Photo courtesy LVA)

Livermore Valley Arts is kicking off its 2022-23 Bankhead Presents season with a bang all September long.

Ben Folds will headline Brilliance at the Bankhead on Sept. 10. (Photo courtesy LVA)

The opening-month lineup includes singer-songwriter Ben Folds headlining the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala this weekend, as well as concerts from Jefferson Starship, Charlie Musselwhite and The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, among other shows.

Folds, best-known for his work with the eponymous alternative rock band Ben Folds Five in the 1990s, often performs nowadays as a solo artist accompanied by uncommon instrumentation such as symphony orchestras and a cappella groups. For the Bankhead gala on Saturday (Sept. 10), Folds will be joined by the Livermore-Amador Symphony.

A few tickets remain available for the Brilliance at the Bankhead, whose proceeds benefit activities at the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore in addition to the broader efforts of LVA. Another showcase of the gala is a fundraising raffle for a 14-karat white gold diamond tennis bracelet (valued at $15,105) courtesy of Lance Cavalieri Jewelers.

The Bankhead Presents concerts roll on in September the following weekend, as blues master Charlie Musselwhite will highlight the works that help define his five decades in the music business.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"In an era when the term legendary gets applied to auto-tuned pop stars, this singular blues harp player, singer, songwriter and guitarist has earned and deserves to be honored as a true master of American classic vernacular music," LVA officials said.

Musselwhite will be onstage at the Bankhead next Saturday (Sept. 17).

Charlie Musselwhite is performing Sept. 17 in Livermore. (Photo by Danny Clinch, via LVA)

Next up will be The Brubeck Brothers Quartet -- affectionately known as "BBQ" -- will perform their eclectic jazz arrangements in Livermore on Sept. 21.

"Although the quartet's style is rooted in 'straight-ahead' jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of funk, blues, and world music," LVA stated. "The group's creativity, technique, and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz."

Then on Sept. 23, Jefferson Starship, rock powerhouses from the 1970s and '80s, will play their best hits from that era.

With songs like "Miracles", "Play on Love" and "Count on Me", Jefferson Starship produced top-selling albums and rocked arenas across the country during the ever-evolving band's phase in between their Jefferson Airplane and Starship iterations.

"True to its legacy, the members have changed over time, but the heart and the magic of all those hits remain. Frontman and remaining founding member David Freiberg will light up The Bankhead stage, along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith," according to LVA officials.

The final concert for the series in September will be Dan Marschak and Cindy Browne Rosefield Jazz Duo in a courtyard concert on Sept. 30.

Bankhead Presents will also feature two comedy shows this month -- "Capitol Comedy: Two Cheers for Democracy" next Friday (Sept. 16) and the San Francisco Comedy Competition on Sept. 22.

For tickets and more information on all performances in September and beyond, visit livermorearts.org.

The Brubeck brothers, half of the eponymous Brubeck Brothers Quartet. (Photo courtesy LVA)

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

A September to remember at the Bankhead

Jefferson Starship and Charlie Musselwhite later this month, following Ben Folds at gala

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 9, 2022, 8:16 am

Livermore Valley Arts is kicking off its 2022-23 Bankhead Presents season with a bang all September long.

The opening-month lineup includes singer-songwriter Ben Folds headlining the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala this weekend, as well as concerts from Jefferson Starship, Charlie Musselwhite and The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, among other shows.

Folds, best-known for his work with the eponymous alternative rock band Ben Folds Five in the 1990s, often performs nowadays as a solo artist accompanied by uncommon instrumentation such as symphony orchestras and a cappella groups. For the Bankhead gala on Saturday (Sept. 10), Folds will be joined by the Livermore-Amador Symphony.

A few tickets remain available for the Brilliance at the Bankhead, whose proceeds benefit activities at the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore in addition to the broader efforts of LVA. Another showcase of the gala is a fundraising raffle for a 14-karat white gold diamond tennis bracelet (valued at $15,105) courtesy of Lance Cavalieri Jewelers.

The Bankhead Presents concerts roll on in September the following weekend, as blues master Charlie Musselwhite will highlight the works that help define his five decades in the music business.

"In an era when the term legendary gets applied to auto-tuned pop stars, this singular blues harp player, singer, songwriter and guitarist has earned and deserves to be honored as a true master of American classic vernacular music," LVA officials said.

Musselwhite will be onstage at the Bankhead next Saturday (Sept. 17).

Next up will be The Brubeck Brothers Quartet -- affectionately known as "BBQ" -- will perform their eclectic jazz arrangements in Livermore on Sept. 21.

"Although the quartet's style is rooted in 'straight-ahead' jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of funk, blues, and world music," LVA stated. "The group's creativity, technique, and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz."

Then on Sept. 23, Jefferson Starship, rock powerhouses from the 1970s and '80s, will play their best hits from that era.

With songs like "Miracles", "Play on Love" and "Count on Me", Jefferson Starship produced top-selling albums and rocked arenas across the country during the ever-evolving band's phase in between their Jefferson Airplane and Starship iterations.

"True to its legacy, the members have changed over time, but the heart and the magic of all those hits remain. Frontman and remaining founding member David Freiberg will light up The Bankhead stage, along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith," according to LVA officials.

The final concert for the series in September will be Dan Marschak and Cindy Browne Rosefield Jazz Duo in a courtyard concert on Sept. 30.

Bankhead Presents will also feature two comedy shows this month -- "Capitol Comedy: Two Cheers for Democracy" next Friday (Sept. 16) and the San Francisco Comedy Competition on Sept. 22.

For tickets and more information on all performances in September and beyond, visit livermorearts.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.