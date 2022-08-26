Visitors and residents in the Tri-Valley are able to interact with a new public art display around the area -- 'Picture This!'
The temporary exhibition features more than 30 frames hand-painted by local artists and placed in specific locations across the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and San Ramon and the town of Danville to highlight each community's unique attractions and artistic talents. The initiative is led and organized by the marketing and outreach organization, Visit Tri-Valley.
People can take part in the project by simply taking a photo of themselves posing in the frame and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #PictureThisTriValley between now and Sept. 30.
"Visit Tri-Valley understands the importance of a regional program to raise awareness of the abundance of arts and culture for both residents and visitors alike," Visit Tri-Valley President and CEO Tracy Farhad said. "We wholeheartedly support the initiative to share social experiences of memorable moments throughout the Tri-Valley."
Farhad emphasized the significance of the regional art scene and its attractions, saying, "The arts here will bring visitors back time and time again. We are proud to be a member of this team effort."
Jessica Wallner, art, theater and culture recreation superintendent for the town of Danville, has worked closely with the "Picture This!" project. In partnership with Visit Tri-Valley, officials from each community composed a selection committee to hand-pick local artists and choose frame locations.
"Our goal was to find a variety of designs, so there was something for everyone. We found that most artists favored floral designs, specifically poppies," Wallner said. Designs featuring poppies can be found in Livermore, San Ramon, Dublin and Danville.
"Our hope is that the frames encourage people to visit their local parks and downtown areas. We hope this project brings awareness to the Tri-Valley as an arts and culture destination," Wallner added.
Notable locations of the "Picture This!" frames include the Pleasanton Public Library, San Ramon City Hall, Forest Home Farms, McGrail Vineyards, San Francisco Premium Outlets and Dublin Civic Center.
To find out more about the public art exhibit, go to visittrivalley.com.
