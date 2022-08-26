Slideshow Osage Station Park in Danville is among the locations of hand-painted wooden frames on display as part of the Tri-Valley's "Picture This!" temporary public art exhibition. (Photo courtesy Visit Tri-Valley) Click that pic at San Ramon City Hall. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon) Pleasanton library officials and volunteers pose in the "Picture This!" frame on display at the downtown facility through Sept. 30. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Summit View Trail. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon) Pose for a picture at Forest Home Farms. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon) "Picture This!" frame at Valley View Park. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon) Previous Next

Visitors and residents in the Tri-Valley are able to interact with a new public art display around the area -- 'Picture This!'

Slideshow The San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore is another prominent location of the "Picture This!" exhibition. (Photo courtesy Visit Tri-Valley) A "Picture This!" frame greets visitors young and old as they come into the Pleasanton Public Library. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) The Bollinger Fountain picture frame. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon) The "As Seen on TV" picture frame. (Photo courtesy Visit Tri-Valley) Another "Picture This!" frame. (Photo courtesy Visit Tri-Valley) The scenic "Picture This!" frame at McGrail Vineyards in Livermore. (Photo courtesy Visit Tri-Valley) The "Picture This!" frame at the Pleasanton Public Library. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Previous Next

The temporary exhibition features more than 30 frames hand-painted by local artists and placed in specific locations across the cities of Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and San Ramon and the town of Danville to highlight each community's unique attractions and artistic talents. The initiative is led and organized by the marketing and outreach organization, Visit Tri-Valley.

People can take part in the project by simply taking a photo of themselves posing in the frame and sharing it on social media with the hashtag #PictureThisTriValley between now and Sept. 30.

"Visit Tri-Valley understands the importance of a regional program to raise awareness of the abundance of arts and culture for both residents and visitors alike," Visit Tri-Valley President and CEO Tracy Farhad said. "We wholeheartedly support the initiative to share social experiences of memorable moments throughout the Tri-Valley."

Farhad emphasized the significance of the regional art scene and its attractions, saying, "The arts here will bring visitors back time and time again. We are proud to be a member of this team effort."