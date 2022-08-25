Painting 'The Beauty of Life's Journey'

Howard, whose work is also part of the display, said she chose to highlight transitional elements along the California coast, such as the changing weather throughout the day or the ebb and flow of ocean waves.

"Interpretations range from transitional elements in the landscape by season or the time of day, while figurative works encompass life's changes. Also included in this exhibition are a selection of still-lifes reflecting the organic qualities of the world as other works focus on the changing elements of our land and landmarks over time," officials said.

Opening this weekend, "Transitions: The Beauty of Life's Journey" spotlights paintings from 20 California artists renowned nationwide that depict "transitional elements in our lives" working in oil, pastel, watercolor and other mediums, according to gallery officials.

Finding inspiration in the changes in life is the theme of the upcoming art exhibit in the Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.

"Transitions" will be on display starting this Saturday and continuing until Oct. 22 at the gallery in downtown Pleasanton. An opening reception is set for Saturday (Aug. 27) from 1-3 p.m. For more information, go to firehousearts.org/gallery.

As part of the exhibition, four live artist demonstrations have been scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on select Saturdays during its run at the Harrington Gallery, with Howard on Sept. 10, Carolyn Lord on Sept. 17, Nancy Seamons Crookston on Oct. 8 and Paul Kratter on Oct. 15.

Tia Kratter wrote, "Almost everyone looks at flowers as objects of beauty; we strive to arrange them at the peak of their perfection. But the theme of 'Transitions' offers an opportunity to show their exquisiteness beyond that edge of excellence as they fade, wilt, and lose their petals. I find this is a grand metaphor for my own life."

"The journey of my working process has taken many experimental paths in finding an ever-evolving, signature style," artist Dug Waggoner said. "My most recent painting technique utilizes a textured surface that is enhanced by the pastel as it finds harmonious passages and movement within the composition. This transition from my previous painting process has been a healthy journey in the growth of my pastel paintings."

"These constant changes and transitions along the coastline are a gentle reminder to me how life is constantly changing; to appreciate the sunny calm days and also to have faith that the days where we cannot see our path forward," Howard explained. "That it is only a temporary moment and the tides will change again soon."

Painting 'The Beauty of Life's Journey'

Two-month exhibition 'Transitions' opens this weekend in Harrington Gallery