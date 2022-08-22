'California Scenes' on display in Pleasanton

Local artist Charlotte Severin's watercolor depictions of the state are the focal point of a new exhibit in the Firehouse Arts Center lobby in downtown Pleasanton.

"California Scenes", which opened last week and runs through Sept. 24, highlights the en plein air style Severin has been known for during her career as an artist, which also includes teaching watercolor courses at the Firehouse and Pleasanton Senior Center and serving as the founding president of the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council.

"This show features a collection of watercolor pieces ranging from Yosemite foliage to seaside scenes of the California coast," Firehouse officials said.

"Working primarily in the plein air -- in the open air -- format of painting outdoors to capture an immediate landscape, Severin uses emotive brushwork to add an element of spontaneity in her artwork," they added. "She is precise in her ability to document landscapes in their most natural state, allowing seasonal shifts and ephemeral views to forever be immortalized in her work."

The solo exhibition acts as a retrospective showcase of Severin's career, featuring some 25 works in plein air watercolor and other water-based mediums. To learn more, visit www.firehousearts.org.