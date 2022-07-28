Take a 'Road Trip' at the Firehouse

"Some of these artists chose to do landscape, whereas others did more abstract paintings, as well as portraits of people they encountered during their various travels," Tang said.

From international trips to Ireland to quick trips down the West Coast in California, the artists used their unique experiences to create art interpreting what a road trip means to them.

"We have many different artists who specialize in different mediums. So you'll be able to see a lot of variety from photography, pastels, oil, paintings, acrylics, you name it," said Sydney Tang, curator of the gallery.

In partnership with the South Bay-based group, 16 additional artists are showcasing their talents in a group setting located inside the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 13. To learn more, visit www.firehousearts.org/gallery.

"It just ties well with the timing of summer, and a lot of kids are out of school, and we have many visitors coming from even out of state," Tang said. "So it's just a nice little summer road trips themed exhibition at the Firehouse Arts Center."

The exhibition is a collection that showcases different techniques combined with another artistic process that resulted in a creative and unique way of expression and interpretation.

According to her website, Haines strives to emotionally connect people to the natural environment through her work.

"Gary Coleman who took the Best of Show prizes in 2014 and 2016 for the Pacific Art League's 'All Abstract' competitions," according to gallery officials.

According to his website, Liu is known for his contemporary expressive figurative oil paintings of figures or portraits.

"It was also fascinating to see how each poet interpreted the artwork, since the artwork came first, then each painting was paired with a poet and they basically did their interpretation of the image that they got," Tang said.

A local writers' group, known as the "Monday Night Poets," contributed to the overall exhibition by writing poems and interpreting the artwork.

Take a 'Road Trip' at the Firehouse

Artists depict their travels in latest exhibit at Harrington Gallery