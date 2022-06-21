Pacific Chamber Orchestra announces 2022-23 concerts

The Pacific Chamber Orchestra is gearing up for its 2022-23 concert season, "A Musical Season of Inspiration," with four concert sets and an annual set of reading workshops.

Coming into its 34th season, PCO continues its legacy of inspiring performances, versatile repertoire and enriching educational programs to bring the top artistry of music to local audiences.

The new season's programming features works by more than 13 composers from nine countries, with a diverse range of traditional favorites and contemporary pieces, according to music director and conductor Lawrence Kohl.

"We are thrilled to continue our momentum into our 34th season. This season marks our commitment to strengthening our community presence, reconnecting with PCO patrons, and inviting new music lovers into our local venues -- Lamorinda or Tri-Valley -- for a series of joyful performances," Kohl said in a statement this month.

The orchestra will open the season in September with two performances of "Courageous," incorporating traditional folk music and dances from Ukraine, and neighboring countries of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia, to honor the courage of the Ukrainian people amid the war with Russia.