Livermore Valley Arts announces new name, new season

Blues heavyweights Charlie Musselwhite (Sept. 17) and Bobby Rush and Jontavious Willis (Oct. 7), Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno (Dec. 2) and dance groups Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (Feb. 9) and Step Afrika! (Feb. 23) are also on the Bankhead Presents schedule.

Among the diverse performers in the Bankhead Presents series will be jazz hitmakers Mark Lettieri of Snarky Puppy (Jan. 19) and T.S. Monk (Dec. 10), rock bands Jefferson Starship (Sept. 23) and 10,000 Maniacs (Oct. 22), and "Feliz Navidad" songwriter Jose Feliciano (Nov. 18).

"There is a strong mix of styles and genres with a lineup of performances that support our goals of continuing to bring high quality arts programming to our diverse community," Executive Director Chris Carter said. "You will not only get an idea of my own tastes and interests, but there is something for everyone and maybe something that stretches you as I know they will stretch me."

Although the season officially begins this September with the organization's Brilliance at the Bankhead gala starring Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award winner Randy Newman, the May 18 announcement included four dozen events with live performances from international stars and local, Tri-Valley performers alike.

Night Fever - The Bee Gees Tribute on Jan. 20 is among the tribute acts on the Bankhead schedule this season. (Contributed photo)

Step Afrika! transports the tradition of stepping and percussive dance so common with African American fraternities and sororities to the stage. (Contributed photo)

Academy Award winner and star of current Best Picture Oscar winner CODA on Apple TV+ Marlee Matlin will also appear as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series. (Contributed photo)

With a new name encompassing the entire valley, Livermore Valley Arts unveiled the lineup for its upcoming 15th anniversary season at the Bankhead Theater last week.

A number of performances will also fill the holiday season in this year's lineup. The Doo Wop Project (Dec. 4), U.S. Air Force Band's free holiday concert (Dec. 5), theatrical experience All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (Dec. 22), ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro with Christmas in Hawaii (Dec. 19), Nochebuena (Dec. 20) and New Year's Eve with chanteuse Meredith McHenry (Dec. 31) are all scheduled to close out 2022.

While Micky Dolenz of The Monkees (Oct. 21) brings back the sounds of the '60s, the Bankhead will evoke a number of fond feelings with the jazz stylings of The Brubeck Brothers (Sept. 21), "The Way You Look Tonight" singers The Lettermen (Oct. 14), the disco beats of Night Fever - The Bee Gees Tribute (Jan. 20), Jim Curry's John Denver Tribute (Jan. 6), a Tribute to Count Basie & Duke Ellington (Nov. 13) and The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke (Feb. 18).

In addition to Maron, comic offerings this season include Capitol Comedy (Sept. 16) and the Best of San Francisco Comedy Competition (Sept. 22 and March 31), which helped launch the comedic careers of Robin Williams and Dana Carvey.

The series also includes speakers such as former Washington Post reporter and Watergate scandal news-breaker Carl Bernstein (Nov. 3), Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (Feb. 16), and comedian and podcaster Marc Maron (Oct. 6).

There's also a few shows scheduled that kids will enjoy. Family-friendly performances including, It's Magic (Oct. 23) featuring the best in magic from around the world, Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience (Nov. 20) and DLUX Puppets' Alice in Wonderland (Oct. 16) have been worked into this year's programming.

Chloe Arnold's all-female tap group, Syncopated Ladies, will grace the stage on Oct. 12, while L.A. Theatre Works' Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom arrives at the Bankhead on Jan. 23. Jessica Vosk (Jan. 27), who played Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway for two years, Songs We Love from Jazz at Lincoln Center (Jan. 26), Peter White (March 25) and Music City Hitmakers (April 28) from Nashville will also perform.

Livermore Valley Arts members exclusive presale access to the new season through June 1, with general on-sale set for June 2 at noon. For more information and a complete list of events visit, www.LivermoreArts.org.

Livermore Valley Arts announces new name, new season

2022-23 Bankhead Theater lineup features something for everyone