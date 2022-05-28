Livermore Valley Arts announces new name, new season

With a new name encompassing the entire valley, Livermore Valley Arts unveiled the lineup for its upcoming 15th anniversary season at the Bankhead Theater last week.
Although the season officially begins this September with the organization's Brilliance at the Bankhead gala starring Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award winner Randy Newman, the May 18 announcement included four dozen events with live performances from international stars and local, Tri-Valley performers alike.
"There is a strong mix of styles and genres with a lineup of performances that support our goals of continuing to bring high quality arts programming to our diverse community," Executive Director Chris Carter said. "You will not only get an idea of my own tastes and interests, but there is something for everyone and maybe something that stretches you as I know they will stretch me."
Among the diverse performers in the Bankhead Presents series will be jazz hitmakers Mark Lettieri of Snarky Puppy (Jan. 19) and T.S. Monk (Dec. 10), rock bands Jefferson Starship (Sept. 23) and 10,000 Maniacs (Oct. 22), and "Feliz Navidad" songwriter Jose Feliciano (Nov. 18).
Blues heavyweights Charlie Musselwhite (Sept. 17) and Bobby Rush and Jontavious Willis (Oct. 7), Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno (Dec. 2) and dance groups Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (Feb. 9) and Step Afrika! (Feb. 23) are also on the Bankhead Presents schedule.
The series also includes speakers such as former Washington Post reporter and Watergate scandal news-breaker Carl Bernstein (Nov. 3), Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (Feb. 16), and comedian and podcaster Marc Maron (Oct. 6).
In addition to Maron, comic offerings this season include Capitol Comedy (Sept. 16) and the Best of San Francisco Comedy Competition (Sept. 22 and March 31), which helped launch the comedic careers of Robin Williams and Dana Carvey.
The 2022-23 season as a whole relies heavily on nostalgic music.
While Micky Dolenz of The Monkees (Oct. 21) brings back the sounds of the '60s, the Bankhead will evoke a number of fond feelings with the jazz stylings of The Brubeck Brothers (Sept. 21), "The Way You Look Tonight" singers The Lettermen (Oct. 14), the disco beats of Night Fever - The Bee Gees Tribute (Jan. 20), Jim Curry's John Denver Tribute (Jan. 6), a Tribute to Count Basie & Duke Ellington (Nov. 13) and The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke (Feb. 18).
A number of performances will also fill the holiday season in this year's lineup. The Doo Wop Project (Dec. 4), U.S. Air Force Band's free holiday concert (Dec. 5), theatrical experience All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (Dec. 22), ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro with Christmas in Hawaii (Dec. 19), Nochebuena (Dec. 20) and New Year's Eve with chanteuse Meredith McHenry (Dec. 31) are all scheduled to close out 2022.
A number of additional global, dance, musical and theatrical acts are on the docket this season.
Global offerings include acclaimed klezmer gypsy-rock band Mostly Kosher (April 23), local Mexican folk band The Villalobos Brothers (April 27), Mariachi Sol de Mexico (May 7), International Guitar Night (Feb. 24), Somos Amigos - Songs on Common Ground (March 19) and the music of Canadian Brass (Feb. 19).
Chloe Arnold's all-female tap group, Syncopated Ladies, will grace the stage on Oct. 12, while L.A. Theatre Works' Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom arrives at the Bankhead on Jan. 23. Jessica Vosk (Jan. 27), who played Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway for two years, Songs We Love from Jazz at Lincoln Center (Jan. 26), Peter White (March 25) and Music City Hitmakers (April 28) from Nashville will also perform.
There's also a few shows scheduled that kids will enjoy. Family-friendly performances including, It's Magic (Oct. 23) featuring the best in magic from around the world, Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience (Nov. 20) and DLUX Puppets' Alice in Wonderland (Oct. 16) have been worked into this year's programming.
Additionally, the Bankhead's resident companies -- Cantabella Children's Chorus, Del Valle Fine Arts, Livermore-Amador Symphony, Livermore Valley Opera, Pacific Chamber Orchestra, Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre and Valley Dance Theatre -- will continue offering programming throughout the 2022-23 season.
Livermore Valley Arts members exclusive presale access to the new season through June 1, with general on-sale set for June 2 at noon. For more information and a complete list of events visit, www.LivermoreArts.org.
