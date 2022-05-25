Pleasanton man wins cash, vacation on 'Wheel of Fortune'

"As the producers and crew would remind us before the show if they sensed any nervousness, 'It's Wheel of Fortune, not wheel of root canal!'"

"You have to interact with the host, actually do the spinning of the wheel, make decisions quickly, and keep track of the used letter board. At home you have the luxury of just getting to focus on the puzzle and don't have to worry about the other stuff, including calling the actual letters. It's a very fun experience to play the game," Martin continued, adding:

"The time you are up there flies by and you do a lot more up there as a contestant than I really appreciated before going on," he said.

A local attorney and longtime fan of the television game show, as well as a frequent player of the mobile app version since the pandemic hit, Martin told the Weekly that the experience in studio was "fun and challenging" -- and a lot different than playing at home.

Pleasanton resident Rodman Martin earned nearly $30,000 in cash and prizes and narrowly missed out on solving the final puzzle for the night's big prize on a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune."

"Pat Sajak and Vanna White were great," he said. "You can tell they've been doing the show together for nearly 40 years and they have a great rapport. Both went out of their way on the day of taping to make us contestants feel welcome and at ease on the set of the show. The entire production staff and crew were great."

Martin advanced to the final round but just missed solving the puzzle with what turned out to be $39,000 more at stake. With 10 seconds to solve the puzzle, he couldn't quite fill in the final letters for "_a_ _ cl_b" -- ultimately, "jazz club."

His biggest puzzles were "A first-time snorkeler" (category: person) in which he won $4,300 plus the vacation, and "That hits the spot" for $11,550 (in the last tossup).

Martin's episode, which was recorded earlier this spring, was broadcast nationwide including on ABC7 in the Bay Area on May 18. If he had any nerves on the set, his game play didn't suffer.

Pleasanton man wins cash, vacation on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Playing game show in studio 'fun and challenging'