Spring Rep leaps into Livermore

Valley Dance Theatre is coming to the Bankhead Theater next weekend for its Spring Rep performance celebrating a big milestone.

"Here we are, 41 years later and stronger than ever, inviting our Bay Area community to experience the magic of dance at Spring Rep 2022," founder and artistic director Betsy Hausburg said.

"Our amazingly talented male and female dancers, accompanied by our own Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra in the gorgeous Bankhead Theater will entertain with a diverse and delightful program, fitting for every age and liking," she added.

The performance, part of Valley Dance Theatre's 40th anniversary season, presents new costumes and sets to accompany choreographed pieces and timeless ballet favorites.

Included in the production are excerpt from four ballet works: classical favorite "Pas de Quatre;" "Dolores," a story tribute to a special woman; "Paquita," a 19th Century piece named for a Spanish gypsy who saves the life of a French aristocrat; and "La Fille Mal Gardée," a comic ballet, which closes the show with selections featuring cloggers, a pas de deux in which be-ribboned dancers tie a love knot and a Maypole Dance.