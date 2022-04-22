Fair coming back: Pleasanton ready for 'Road to Summer'

The Alameda County Fair is returning to its familiar summertime slot this year after pandemic disruptions, and officials at the fairgrounds are working to get the community geared up by announcing some of the special events now confirmed for the 2022 fair.
With a theme of "Road to Summer," the fair will run in Pleasanton for 19 days during June 17 to July 10 and feature many of the familiar activities such as carnival rides, vendor booths, horse racing, exhibits, food and drink, cultural festivals and entertainment attractions including nightly concerts.
New this year, the fair will host a fun run fundraising on opening weekend; "Sun's Out, Fun's Out" will benefit Tri-Valley nonprofit Sunflower Hill, which provides residential, vocational and educational opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.
"We are thrilled to bring the Fair back this summer and to be able to help our local non-profits at the same time,"Alameda County Fairgrounds CEO Jerome Hoban said in a statement. "The Fun Run is going to be an exciting kick off to our opening weekend, and we hope the entire community will come out to show their support."
Participants can choose either a 5K or 1-mile run. Entry fees will cover a custom event t-shirt, post-race refreshments and admission to the fair on race day, June 18.
The fun run is among the special attractions on tap with the fair returning to a summer schedule this year -- the annual showcase was canceled in 2020 and rescheduled as a shorter fall fair in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated health restrictions.
"Traditional favorites such as the petting zoo, carnival rides, pig races, and the world's best Fair food will all be back, bigger and better than ever," fair officials said. Special events such as the Brew Fest (June 18) and Wine Fest (July 2) will be back too, with advanced tickets on sale already.
Fair officials have also announced a few of the acts scheduled for the nightly Big O Tires Concert Series, including R&B singer Ginuwine on opening night, classic rockers Blue Öyster Cult on July 7 and alternative pop band Neon Trees on June 18. The full lineup is expected out by the end of this month.
Opening day of the fair is June 17 and it continues through July 10 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays, except Independence Day). Early bird ticket discounts are available online through April 30, as are a season pass for $45 for admission only or $90 with parking also for all 19 days. Visit AlamedaCountyFair.com to learn more.
