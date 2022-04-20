Capturing scenic beauty

Slideshow First place (Youth): Sarp Gursel of San Ramon. First place (Parks): Vanessa Thomas of Dublin. First place (Water): Patrick Feng of Livermore. Second place (Water): Rekha Joshi of Pleasanton. Third place (Parks): Richard Valenti of Danville. Third place (Wildlife) Terry South of Walnut Creek. Second place (Youth): Sam Cao of Orinda. Naturalist Award (Wildlife): Stephanie Becker of Moraga. Naturalist Award (Water), Kai Li of Dublin. Third place (Youth): Kaelyn Abeyta of Moraga.. Third place (Water): Tabitha Moss of Walnut Creek. Previous Next

State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan recently hosted a contest for professional, artistic and amateur photographers alike who bring into focus the beauty in her District 16 through their lens.

Top finishers were announced last month in the categories of Water, Parks, Wildlife and Youth. Judging included representatives of East Bay Parks, Save Mount Diablo, Dublin Arts Collective, Lamorinda Arts, and several local parent-teacher associations and public arts commissions, including the cities of Pleasanton and San Ramon.

"The results are in for the AD 16 Nature Photography Contest! We had well over 100 entries from all over the district who shared their beautiful work photographing the East Bay and reflections on the importance of nature," Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) said on Twitter.

Awards went to:

Water Photography. First place, Patrick Feng of Livermore; second place, Rekha Joshi of Pleasanton; third place, Tabitha Moss of Walnut Creek; Naturalist Award, Kai Li of Dublin.