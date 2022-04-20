Capturing scenic beauty

State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan recently hosted a contest for professional, artistic and amateur photographers alike who bring into focus the beauty in her District 16 through their lens.
Top finishers were announced last month in the categories of Water, Parks, Wildlife and Youth. Judging included representatives of East Bay Parks, Save Mount Diablo, Dublin Arts Collective, Lamorinda Arts, and several local parent-teacher associations and public arts commissions, including the cities of Pleasanton and San Ramon.
"The results are in for the AD 16 Nature Photography Contest! We had well over 100 entries from all over the district who shared their beautiful work photographing the East Bay and reflections on the importance of nature," Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) said on Twitter.
Awards went to:
Water Photography. First place, Patrick Feng of Livermore; second place, Rekha Joshi of Pleasanton; third place, Tabitha Moss of Walnut Creek; Naturalist Award, Kai Li of Dublin.
Parks Photography. First place, Vanessa Thomas of Dublin; second place, Sachin Deshpande of Dublin; third place, Richard Valenti of Danville; Naturalist Awards, Marcia Powers of Pleasanton and Michael Dawson of Lafayette.
Wildlife Photography. First place, Wallace DeYoung of Alamo; second place, Shelley Danner of Livermore; third place, Terry South of Walnut Creek; Naturalist Award, Stephanie Becker of Moraga.
Youth Photography. First place, Sarp Gursel of San Ramon; second place, Sam Cao of Orinda; third place, Kaelyn Abeyta of Moraga.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.