Arts

Capturing scenic beauty

Bauer-Kahan honors winners of Nature Photography Contest

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 20, 2022, 10:10 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan recently hosted a contest for professional, artistic and amateur photographers alike who bring into focus the beauty in her District 16 through their lens.

Top finishers were announced last month in the categories of Water, Parks, Wildlife and Youth. Judging included representatives of East Bay Parks, Save Mount Diablo, Dublin Arts Collective, Lamorinda Arts, and several local parent-teacher associations and public arts commissions, including the cities of Pleasanton and San Ramon.

"The results are in for the AD 16 Nature Photography Contest! We had well over 100 entries from all over the district who shared their beautiful work photographing the East Bay and reflections on the importance of nature," Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) said on Twitter.

Awards went to:

Water Photography. First place, Patrick Feng of Livermore; second place, Rekha Joshi of Pleasanton; third place, Tabitha Moss of Walnut Creek; Naturalist Award, Kai Li of Dublin.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Parks Photography. First place, Vanessa Thomas of Dublin; second place, Sachin Deshpande of Dublin; third place, Richard Valenti of Danville; Naturalist Awards, Marcia Powers of Pleasanton and Michael Dawson of Lafayette.

Wildlife Photography. First place, Wallace DeYoung of Alamo; second place, Shelley Danner of Livermore; third place, Terry South of Walnut Creek; Naturalist Award, Stephanie Becker of Moraga.

Youth Photography. First place, Sarp Gursel of San Ramon; second place, Sam Cao of Orinda; third place, Kaelyn Abeyta of Moraga.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Capturing scenic beauty

Bauer-Kahan honors winners of Nature Photography Contest

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 20, 2022, 10:10 pm

State Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan recently hosted a contest for professional, artistic and amateur photographers alike who bring into focus the beauty in her District 16 through their lens.

Top finishers were announced last month in the categories of Water, Parks, Wildlife and Youth. Judging included representatives of East Bay Parks, Save Mount Diablo, Dublin Arts Collective, Lamorinda Arts, and several local parent-teacher associations and public arts commissions, including the cities of Pleasanton and San Ramon.

"The results are in for the AD 16 Nature Photography Contest! We had well over 100 entries from all over the district who shared their beautiful work photographing the East Bay and reflections on the importance of nature," Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) said on Twitter.

Awards went to:

Water Photography. First place, Patrick Feng of Livermore; second place, Rekha Joshi of Pleasanton; third place, Tabitha Moss of Walnut Creek; Naturalist Award, Kai Li of Dublin.

Parks Photography. First place, Vanessa Thomas of Dublin; second place, Sachin Deshpande of Dublin; third place, Richard Valenti of Danville; Naturalist Awards, Marcia Powers of Pleasanton and Michael Dawson of Lafayette.

Wildlife Photography. First place, Wallace DeYoung of Alamo; second place, Shelley Danner of Livermore; third place, Terry South of Walnut Creek; Naturalist Award, Stephanie Becker of Moraga.

Youth Photography. First place, Sarp Gursel of San Ramon; second place, Sam Cao of Orinda; third place, Kaelyn Abeyta of Moraga.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.