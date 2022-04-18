Closing out April at the Bankhead

April is halfway through, there's plenty to do at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore later this month. Three shows featuring standards, comedy and chamber music will close out the final days of April, and set the stage for May.
Funny Women of a Certain Age: Carole Montgomery, Leighann Lord, Monique Marvez and Julia Scotti are "women of a certain age" and have seen it all.
They've raised children on-and-off the road, had bouncers watch their babies while performing and been told women aren't funny.
In a raw, no-holds-barred show, Montgomery, Lord, Marvez and Scotti will bring the side-splitting comedy captured in the 2019 Funny Women of a Certain Age Showtime special straight to the Tri-Valley, on the Bankhead stage at 7:30 p.m. April 28.
A Toast to the Rat Pack: Relive the glory days of the Rat Pack where the trio was the hit of the town. The Rat Pack sang, laughed and joked their way through the Las Vegas strip delighting audiences along the way.
Featuring Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra, Andy DiMino as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and accompaniment by The Rat Pack Orchestra, A Toast to the Rat Pack showcases the trademark hits and camaraderie that endeared audiences and made Sammy, Dean and Frank legendary. The show is in Livermore on April 29 at 8 p.m.
Seraph Brass: Drawing from a roster of America's top female brass players, Seraph Brass is a dynamic ensemble that has toured throughout the United States, China and Europe. They are the winners of the 2018-2019 American Prize in Chamber Music and their debut album won a Silver Medal Global Music Award.
The concert, at 7:30 p.m. April 30, is presented by Del Valle Fine Arts.
For tickets or more information on each show, visit livermorearts.org or call 925-373-6800.
