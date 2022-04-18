Closing out April at the Bankhead

April is halfway through, there's plenty to do at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore later this month. Three shows featuring standards, comedy and chamber music will close out the final days of April, and set the stage for May.

Slideshow Carole Montgomery of Funny Women of a Certain Age. (Photo courtesy Livermore Arts) Comedian Leighann Lord. (Photo courtesy Livermore Arts) Comedian Julia Scotti. (Photo courtesy Livermore Arts) Comedian Monique Marvez. (Photo courtesy Livermore Arts) Previous Next

Funny Women of a Certain Age: Carole Montgomery, Leighann Lord, Monique Marvez and Julia Scotti are "women of a certain age" and have seen it all.

They've raised children on-and-off the road, had bouncers watch their babies while performing and been told women aren't funny.

In a raw, no-holds-barred show, Montgomery, Lord, Marvez and Scotti will bring the side-splitting comedy captured in the 2019 Funny Women of a Certain Age Showtime special straight to the Tri-Valley, on the Bankhead stage at 7:30 p.m. April 28.

A Toast to the Rat Pack: Relive the glory days of the Rat Pack where the trio was the hit of the town. The Rat Pack sang, laughed and joked their way through the Las Vegas strip delighting audiences along the way.