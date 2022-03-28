Art for the season

The Bankhead Theater Gallery is embracing spring with a new exhibit showcasing the talents of artists, musicians and writers from the National League of American Pen Women, Diablo/Alameda Branch.

Opening next Thursday in downtown Livermore, "Visions of Spring" offers patrons the chance "to experience firsthand the exuberance in the colors, media and expressions apparent in the artworks, and reflect in a heartfelt welcome to spring, renewal and emergence from the restrictions of the last few years," gallery officials said.

A free opening reception following on the weekend will feature the artwork, musical presentations and readings of poetry and other writings representative of the exhibit's "visions of spring and joyousness," officials said.

Artists who are exhibiting works include Winnifred Thompson, Elizabeth Hack, Pat Doyne, Pam Holloway, Ruey Syrop, Ann Maloney Mason, Julie Cohn, JoAnn Frisch, Charlotte Severin, Usha Shukla and Azar Vaghefi. Artwork on display, which are for sale, represent a range of media including watercolor, acrylic, oil, colored pencil, digital, photography, ceramics and collage.

Musicians who will perform include Mary Fineman, pianist/composer and singer songwriter; Debra Nimmer, vocalist; and Margaret Davies, harpist and singer, with Kristoph Glover as accompanist. The writers include Susan Wight, Pat Doyne and Connie Rusk.