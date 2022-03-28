Art for the season

The Bankhead Theater Gallery is embracing spring with a new exhibit showcasing the talents of artists, musicians and writers from the National League of American Pen Women, Diablo/Alameda Branch.
Opening next Thursday in downtown Livermore, "Visions of Spring" offers patrons the chance "to experience firsthand the exuberance in the colors, media and expressions apparent in the artworks, and reflect in a heartfelt welcome to spring, renewal and emergence from the restrictions of the last few years," gallery officials said.
A free opening reception following on the weekend will feature the artwork, musical presentations and readings of poetry and other writings representative of the exhibit's "visions of spring and joyousness," officials said.
Artists who are exhibiting works include Winnifred Thompson, Elizabeth Hack, Pat Doyne, Pam Holloway, Ruey Syrop, Ann Maloney Mason, Julie Cohn, JoAnn Frisch, Charlotte Severin, Usha Shukla and Azar Vaghefi. Artwork on display, which are for sale, represent a range of media including watercolor, acrylic, oil, colored pencil, digital, photography, ceramics and collage.
Musicians who will perform include Mary Fineman, pianist/composer and singer songwriter; Debra Nimmer, vocalist; and Margaret Davies, harpist and singer, with Kristoph Glover as accompanist. The writers include Susan Wight, Pat Doyne and Connie Rusk.
An organization that dates back to 1897, the NLAPW is a nonprofit that "supports and promotes professional women in arts, letters, music and allied professions," according to gallery officials, who note that the exhibit is opening in Women's History Month -- and aims to extend that celebration well beyond March.
"The NLAPW is the oldest women's arts organization in the United States whose goal is to evolve into a modern organization and to spread its reach to new generations of women while continuing to build on their rich history and legacy, with mentoring, encouraging and promoting emerging professional women in the arts as an integral part of their mission," officials said.
"Visions of Spring" runs from next Thursday (March 31) through May 29 in the Bankhead Theater Gallery at 2400 Front St. in Livermore. The gallery is free and open to ticketed patrons during theater performances and to the general public on Thursdays through Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
The opening reception is set for next Saturday (April 2) from 1-3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.LivermoreArts.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.