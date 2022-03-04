Pleasanton: Collaborative honors Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award winners

Foster, who was hired at LPC in 2019, has more than 20 years of experience in the California community college system.

The theme for this year's event was inspiration from the King quote, "All life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."

The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award winners were Brenda Montgomery-Telfor, head of the Foster and Kinship Program for the Pleasanton Unified School District; James Paxson, general manager of Hacienda; and Vanessa Sinclair, executive director of Extended Day Child Care.

The Pleasanton Community of Character Collaborative recognized local leaders for their contributions to the Tri-Valley and beyond during the 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Fellowship Breakfast held soon after the national holiday that honors the American civil rights icon.

"Vanessa also acts as EDCC's Curriculum Specialist, a role she is truly passionate about," officials said. "She has assisted in implementing STEAM education into EDCC's core curriculum as well as offering students choices, and encouraging youth voice."

She has worked for Extended Day Child Care for the past 10 years, including as its leader since January 2020 overseeing childcare operations at the nine Pleasanton and Dublin elementary school campuses served by the nonprofit -- 1,080 students and their families.

A childcare leader in the Tri-Valley, Sinclair works as executive director for the nonprofit program that "focuses on nurturing and stimulating children's social, physical, and educational growth, all while offering high standards in safety and childcare," officials said.

Paxson also serves on the boards for local and regional community organizations including Axis Community Health, Three Valleys Community Foundation and East Bay Leadership Council. His past experience includes service with the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, the city of Pleasanton's Economic Vitality Committee, Tri-Valley Housing Opportunity Center and Alameda County Workforce Investment Board.

"He currently manages all programs operated on behalf of investors and owners of property within Hacienda including development and planning, infrastructure management, security, transportation, environmental monitoring, amenities and community relations," officials said.

"Brenda has a huge passion and affinity for helping the underserved to whom she can relate, due to having been born with a birth defect. Despite her challenges with bullying all throughout childhood and into high school, she has been able to overcome numerous obstacles and is now claiming her life's purpose which is to advocate and help those that are often overlooked as well as those that just need a positive boost," officials said.

In what started as a grassroots position, Montgomery-Telfor has seen her role evolve and expand as she's helped create a number of programs that assist an average of 120-plus local students and families each year, including a college and career preparation and readiness program that helps middle and high school students prepare for studies or work after high school graduation.

One of the three Legacy Award recipients, Montgomery-Telfor began working as a youth development specialist, advocating for the Foster and Kinship Program students and families in PUSD in November 2014, officials said.

They added that at LPC, Foster has been "committed to providing strong leadership with a high degree of integrity, passion, and commitment to fully serving our students in a growing and supportive community. Dr. Foster is passionate about cultivating effective partnerships and promoting innovative approaches to enhancing student success outcomes for the students at Las Positas College."

"He is a student-centered leader, with a proven track record of advancing educational access, equity, student retention and success," Community of Character Collaborative officials said. "He is collaborative in his approach to implementing institutional practices, behaviors, and policies that provide a positive climate on campus and effectively addresses the diverse needs of students."

Pleasanton: Collaborative honors Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award winners

Las Positas College president delivers keynote address