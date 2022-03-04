Arts

New public art piece at Alviso Adobe park

Sculpture 'Eventide' unveiled last weekend

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 11:09 pm
"Eventide", welded steel sculpture, by Parker McDonald. (Contributed photo)

Community leaders came together over the weekend to welcome the newest public artwork to Pleasanton.

"Eventide", a welded steel sculpture of a mountain lion by Colorado artist Parker McDonald, was installed at the Alviso Adobe Community Park near Pleasanton Ridge. It is the latest public art piece brought to town through the Harrington Art Partnership Piece for You (HAPPY) program.

Nancy Harrington, who helped lead the unveiling on Saturday, noted that the new sculpture stands out sitting between the orchard and native plant garden at the historic adobe park property.

Harrington said she and husband Gary first discovered McDonald's art while attending the Loveland Sculpture Festival in 2018 in the artist's home state.

"It was at the festival, and we absolutely fell in love with Parker McDonald's work and knew it was perfect for the Alviso Adobe. We felt a bronze piece would be too formal for the park but a rougher version, like 'Eventide', was perfect," Harrington said. "We are excited to finally bring 'Eventide' to Alviso Adobe Community Park and to the city of Pleasanton."

The artwork, which was approved by the city last year and funded by Mary Sites and the Harrington Art Partnership, can be viewed now at the Alviso Adobe Community Park at 3465 Old Foothill Road.

