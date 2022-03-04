Arts

Danville: O'Neill site among four area national parks to get new superintendent

Berry moving to East Bay from South Carolina post

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

The National Park Service has named K. Lynn Berry superintendent of four national parks in the Contra Costa County area.

K. Lynn Berry. (Photo courtesy of NPS, via BCN)

Berry, currently the superintendent of Congaree National Park in South Carolina, will take over leadership duties in April at the Eugene O'Neill National Historic Site in Danville, John Muir National Historic Site, Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial and Rosie the Riveter-World War II Home Front National Historical Park on the Richmond waterfront.

"K. Lynn brings a wealth of experience working cooperatively with communities and partners to support access and stewardship," said Frank Lands, the area's regional director, in a statement. "This experience will help connect park and community interests in mutually beneficial ways throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond."

Berry called her new job sites "unique and important parks."

"The parks' stories inspire me, but I'm even more impressed by what I've heard about how the staff is telling these stories and engaging surrounding communities," Berry said. "It will be an honor to help them continue growing those connections."

Berry joined the National Park Service in 2010 with a background in community and environmental planning, as well as cultural resource management and public involvement processes.

She also has experience working in the South Atlantic Gulf Region, as well as acting superintendent of DeSoto National Memorial, regional chief of community assistance and partnerships for the National Capital Area, and acting superintendent of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

Berry has anthropology degrees, as well as a master's degree in city and regional planning.

