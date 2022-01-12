Arts

Garden club featuring royal gardens

Speaker attended famous Chelsea Flower Show

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club members and guests will learn about some famous English flower shows and gardens at their Jan. 13 meeting on Zoom.

Guest speaker will be member Lydia Roberts talking about "The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021."

Roberts visited friends and family in England in September and learned that, due to the pandemic, the Chelsea Flower Show had been delayed from May until then so she was able to attend.

The show featured a seasonal palette of plants, and key themes were sustainability, climate change and pollinators. Roberts will share her photos from the show as well as from two other Royal Horticultural Gardens in England and the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club meets at 7 p.m., with the speaker at 7:30 p.m., the second Thursday of the month from September to June, currently online. Guests wishing to participate may contact club president Jeri Stark at [email protected]

