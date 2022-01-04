Arts

Unique sound headed for Firehouse

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

We Banjo 3. (Photo by Seth Lockard Photography)

We Banjo 3, a quartet based in Galway, Ireland, and Nashville, is coming to the Firehouse Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The two sets of brothers --Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley -- seamlessly combine the traditions of Americana, Bluegrass and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a unique and gratifying signature sound.

Live on stage, We Banjo 3 songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies with their banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and David Howley's voice. Its most recent CD, "Roots to Rise Live," debuted on top of Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart.

Tickets for the upcoming show range from $30-$40; visit www.firehousearts.org.

