Harrington Gallery reopens with watercolors

After being closed for the holidays, the Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center will reopen Saturday, Jan. 8, with the California Watercolor Association's 52nd National Exhibition featuring works by its 85 premier painters.

An opening and awards reception will take place from 1-3 p.m. that day. Shown is last year's Gold Award winner, "Touch of Light Snow '' by Dongfeng Li.

The exhibit runs through March 12; gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays; 3-5 p.m. Fridays; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; with additional times by appointment only. Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave. For more information, call 931-4850.