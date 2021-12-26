Lively New Year's Eve show at Bankhead

Blues will meet stompin' bluegrass with a faint twist of classical as the energetic San Francisco-based string band Dirty Cello, led by crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman, kicks off a festive New Year's Eve celebration at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore.

After the lively performance, the audience is invited to the lobby for complimentary champagne, wine and desserts to celebrate the year-end.

The show begins at 8 p.m. next Friday (Dec. 31). Tickets are $20-$58 ($20 student/military personnel) at LivermoreArts.org.