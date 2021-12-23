Arts

'Twas less a week before Christmas

by Pleasanton Weekly reader / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 23, 2021, 8:14 am 0
Pleasanton resident Ginny Foos was more than a bit concerned when she saw several police cars and a SWAT truck outside Walmart Dec. 18. She soon learned, however, it was part of the first-ever "Shop with a Cop" event.

Hosted by the Pleasanton Police Officers Association, and in partnership with the Pleasanton Police Department and Pleasanton Unified School District, the inaugural event's purpose "is to create and build upon the positive relationships with law enforcement and the community."

She was so delighted that she took photos and shared a poem about her experience.

'Twas less a week before Christmas

The “to do” list to do

A pickup at Kohls

No time for the loo.

When what to my wondering eyes should appear

But an armada of police cruisers

Causing me great fear.

A SWAT “tank” as well

All parked near Walmart

Hard to take in,

For my now pounding heart.

Ignoring instinct

To protect my fate,

instead I pressed on

to investigate.

With recent news headlines

Screaming in my head

I was certain what before me

Was something to dread.

And then from a distance

I was able to make out,

Two community officers

Standing about.

They looked more than calm,

In fact, even happy

So I rolled my window down

To ask what was happening.

“Oh,” they both said

Smiling ear to ear,

Today is “Breakfast with a cop”,

There’s nothing to fear.

Children were invited

to the station today

To be paired with a cop

With whom they will play.

First stop is here

To select a few toys

And then on to Vics

For a lunch to enjoy.

As I drove away slowly,

From this curious sight

A lesson I learned:

Things are still quite right.

Merry Christmas!

