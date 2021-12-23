Pleasanton resident Ginny Foos was more than a bit concerned when she saw several police cars and a SWAT truck outside Walmart Dec. 18. She soon learned, however, it was part of the first-ever "Shop with a Cop" event.
Hosted by the Pleasanton Police Officers Association, and in partnership with the Pleasanton Police Department and Pleasanton Unified School District, the inaugural event's purpose "is to create and build upon the positive relationships with law enforcement and the community."
She was so delighted that she took photos and shared a poem about her experience.
'Twas less a week before Christmas
The “to do” list to do
A pickup at Kohls
No time for the loo.
When what to my wondering eyes should appear
But an armada of police cruisers
Causing me great fear.
A SWAT “tank” as well
All parked near Walmart
Hard to take in,
For my now pounding heart.
Ignoring instinct
To protect my fate,
instead I pressed on
to investigate.
With recent news headlines
Screaming in my head
I was certain what before me
Was something to dread.
And then from a distance
I was able to make out,
Two community officers
Standing about.
They looked more than calm,
In fact, even happy
So I rolled my window down
To ask what was happening.
“Oh,” they both said
Smiling ear to ear,
Today is “Breakfast with a cop”,
There’s nothing to fear.
Children were invited
to the station today
To be paired with a cop
With whom they will play.
First stop is here
To select a few toys
And then on to Vics
For a lunch to enjoy.
As I drove away slowly,
From this curious sight
A lesson I learned:
Things are still quite right.
Merry Christmas!
