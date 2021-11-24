Arts

'Amazing' Lego creations: Pleasanton museum opens 'Brickworks' display

Artists celebrate California, Tri-Valley history

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Museum on Main is offering unique reproductions of nearly 30 landmarks of California and the Tri-Valley in its latest display, "Brickworks: LEGO Artists Celebrate California and the Tri-Valley."

"We've got an amazing array of works in this show," curator Ken MacLennan said. "The artists have built models of California landmarks stretching from Sacramento to Los Angeles, as well as familiar local sights such as Sunol's Little Brown Church, the Pleasanton Gas Station on Main Street, and the Castro Valley skyline.

"We have vehicles such as San Francisco cable cars and a pair of tractors owned by turn-of-the-20th century Pleasanton farmer Henry Mohr," he continued. "And we have iconic images such as mosaics of the California poppy and the museum's own logo."

The 10 Northern California LEGO artists include members of the Bay Area LEGO User Group (BayLUG), which is local, includes all ages, and welcomes everyone.

"We're particularly happy to have BayLUG as a partner for the exhibit," MacLennan said. "This show could not have been possible without their participation, and they've been wonderful to work with."

BayLUG meets monthly and both sponsors and participates in Lego-related events.

Visitors to the exhibit can also learn about the history of Lego as a toy and as a company, with an illustrated timeline and other interpretive panels highlighting some of the more interesting aspects of the Lego story.

"Brickworks" will be on display through Jan. 8 in the Phoebe Hearst Gallery at Museum on Main, 603 Main St. Funding for the museum exhibits and programming has been provided by the Alameda County Arts Fund, California Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit www.museumonmain.org or call 925-462-2766. For more information about BayLUG, visit www.baylug.org or email [email protected]

