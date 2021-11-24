'Amazing' Lego creations: Pleasanton museum opens 'Brickworks' display

Slideshow "Henry Mohr's Tractors" by Kenny Paul. (Photo courtesy of Museum on Main) "Castro Valley Skyline" by Gonzalo Ferreyra. (Photo courtesy of Museum on Main) "Bullocks Wilshire" by Robert Campbell. (Photo courtesy of Museum on Main) Previous Next

Museum on Main is offering unique reproductions of nearly 30 landmarks of California and the Tri-Valley in its latest display, "Brickworks: LEGO Artists Celebrate California and the Tri-Valley."

Slideshow "Little Brown Church, Sunol" by Leonard Marquez. (Photo courtesy of Museum on Main) "Old Firehouse Restaurant, Sacramento" by Russell Clark. (Photo courtesy of Museum on Main) "Poppy Mosaic" by Jennifer Nogle. (Photo courtesy of Museum on Main) Previous Next

"We've got an amazing array of works in this show," curator Ken MacLennan said. "The artists have built models of California landmarks stretching from Sacramento to Los Angeles, as well as familiar local sights such as Sunol's Little Brown Church, the Pleasanton Gas Station on Main Street, and the Castro Valley skyline.

"We have vehicles such as San Francisco cable cars and a pair of tractors owned by turn-of-the-20th century Pleasanton farmer Henry Mohr," he continued. "And we have iconic images such as mosaics of the California poppy and the museum's own logo."

The 10 Northern California LEGO artists include members of the Bay Area LEGO User Group (BayLUG), which is local, includes all ages, and welcomes everyone.

"We're particularly happy to have BayLUG as a partner for the exhibit," MacLennan said. "This show could not have been possible without their participation, and they've been wonderful to work with."