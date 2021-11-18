50 mosaic faces in Livermore gallery

An exciting new exhibit of mosaic art from Italy, "50 Faces," has opened at the Bankhead Theater Gallery. On display are portraits of famous people that combine traditional materials (marble and enamel) with others taken from everyday life (stone, glass, plastic, wood, jewelry and cloth) to give intensity to the mosaics.
"The pieces are a joy to see," said Anne Giancola, visual arts manager of the Bankhead Theater Gallery. "So much detail and creativity in these familiar images done in a classic art form."
The opening reception, "Coffee & Cannoli," took place from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. last Saturday.
The innovative exhibit comes from the Scuola Mosaicisti del Friuli, which was founded in 1922 in the small town of Spilimbergo in northeast Italy to teach and preserve the tradition of mosaic art.
The "50 Faces" includes winners of the Mosaic Young Talent competition and features icons of art, culture and music such as Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren and Morgan Freeman. The collection also has business moguls such as Steve Jobs and Walt Disney; music greats such as David Bowie and Elvis Presley; modern actors like Angelina Jolie, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio and more.
"'50 Faces' is a unique blend of art, technique, tradition and culture," curator Guglielmo Zanette explained. "It is an exquisite innovation in the contemporary art scene."
The exhibit runs through Jan. 16. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m., Thursdays to Sundays, plus available for Bankhead Theater patrons to enjoy during performances. The Bankhead is located at 2400 First St. in Livermore. Visit www.LivermoreArts.org.
