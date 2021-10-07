Artists come out to 'Paint Pleasanton'

Artists were out in force throughout town two weeks ago for the Pleasanton Art League's fourth annual plein air competition, "Paint Pleasanton."
The event attracted many recognized artists to paint the city's historic landmarks, buildings and surrounding vineyards in one weekend, then display their works to the public.
Most of the artists arrived early Saturday morning, Sept. 25, organizers reported, set up at their desired location, and worked until sunset on their creations.
Some returned Sunday morning, then painters set up their easels in front of Museum on Main for the community to view their efforts.
The Sunday afternoon show featured cookies from Primrose Bakery. The People's Choice Award, which was won by Leta Eydelberg, was donated by Inklings Coffee & Tea.
Other awards went to the following:
* Best of Show -- Nancy Roberts, a local resident known for her depictions of hills, valleys, orchards and historic buildings, for "Montrose Place Vineyard".
* Awards of Merit -- Leta Eydelberg for "Inklings"; Meghana Mitragotri for "Hometown History".
* Honorable Mention -- Brian Fulmer for "403 St. Marys"; Jennifer Huber for "Mobile Home at Veterans Park"; Carolyn Lord for "Specialty Swamp Coolers"; Srivani Ward for "View from Laurel Creek Park".
The paintings were judged by Bay Area artist and art teacher Jody Mattison.
