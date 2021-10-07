Artists come out to 'Paint Pleasanton'

Slideshow Artist Nancy Roberts with her painting, "Montrose Place Vineyard," which won Best of Show. (Photo courtesy of PAL) Artwork created during "Paint Pleasanton" on display at Museum on Main. (Photo courtesy of PAL) "403 St. Marys" by Brian Fulmer. (Photo courtesy of PAL) Passersby chat with artist Dennis Baker as he participates in the recent Pleasanton Art League event, "Paint Pleasanton." (Photo courtesy of PAL) "Specialty Swamp Coolers" by Carolyn Lord. (Photo courtesy of PAL) "Montrose Place Vineyard" by Nancy Roberts earned Best in Show. (Photo courtesy of PAL) Previous Next

Artists were out in force throughout town two weeks ago for the Pleasanton Art League's fourth annual plein air competition, "Paint Pleasanton."

Slideshow "Inklings" by Leta Eydelberg. (Photo courtesy of PAL) "View from Laurel Creek Park" by Srivani Ward. (Photo courtesy of PAL) "Mobile Home at Veterans Park" by Jennifer Huber. (Photo courtesy of PAL) "Hometown History" by Meghana Mitragotri. (Photo courtesy of PAL) Previous Next

The event attracted many recognized artists to paint the city's historic landmarks, buildings and surrounding vineyards in one weekend, then display their works to the public.

Most of the artists arrived early Saturday morning, Sept. 25, organizers reported, set up at their desired location, and worked until sunset on their creations.

Some returned Sunday morning, then painters set up their easels in front of Museum on Main for the community to view their efforts.

The Sunday afternoon show featured cookies from Primrose Bakery. The People's Choice Award, which was won by Leta Eydelberg, was donated by Inklings Coffee & Tea.