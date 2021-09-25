Arts

Officials announce concert lineup for Alameda County Fair in October

Smash Mouth, WAR, Night Ranger and tribute bands among acts

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Sep 25, 2021, 4:19 pm
Pleasanton is gearing up for the return of the Alameda County Fair from Oct. 22-31, after nearly a year and a half of COVID-19-related closures, and fair organizers are adding to the anticipation with the announcement of the outdoor concert lineup.

American funk, rock and soul band WAR will take to the fall fair stage on Oct. 29. (Photo courtesy of Alameda County Fair)

The fall fair, which has a theme of "Come Together", will welcome musical performers like Smash Mouth, WAR, Night Ranger and tribute acts inspired by Garth Brooks, Journey, the Eagles and Earth, Wind & Fire.

"We are so excited that the Fair is back to offer our community the safe, family fun that they've always enjoyed here," Alameda County Fairgrounds CEO Jerome Hoban said in a statement. "We invite everyone to come out, come together, and have fun!"

The 10-day showcase in October would mark the return of the fair for the first time since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled amid the first year of the pandemic while the traditional summer event was postponed to fall for 2021 due to COVID-19 vaccine and food distribution efforts at the fairgrounds three months ago.

Organizers are bringing back many familiar aspects for the abbreviated fall fair, such as carnival rides, fair food, pig racing and kids' activities, among others. The new entertainment will include the Imperial Knights Medieval Stunt Show. There will also be an increased focus on touchless payment options and hand-sanitizing.

The fair will be open from 3-10 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during its run in October. For entry tickets and other information, visit alamedacountyfair.com.

The nightly concerts will begin at 8 p.m., and guests must reserve their seats online in advance. The full lineup is:

* Oct. 22, Kalimba The Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire

* Oct. 23, Night Ranger

* Oct. 24, The Garth Guy: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Show

* Oct. 25, The Boys of Summer: The Music of the Eagles

* Oct. 26, Lenny Williams

* Oct. 27, Smash Mouth

* Oct. 28, Rose Royce

* Oct. 29, WAR

* Oct. 30, Exposé

* Oct. 31, Journey Revisited.

