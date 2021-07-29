Arts

Harrington Gallery open with new exhibit

Reception this weekend for 'Women Artists Show and Tell'

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

"Climate Change," an acrylic painting by Rita Sklar, is part of the Harrington Gallery's current exhibit, "Women Artists Show and Tell."

The Harrington Gallery in the Firehouse Arts Center is open for business with "Women Artists Show and Tell" now on display.

This new exhibit represents the work of women artists who are in two established critique groups in the Bay Area. The women come from many different walks of life and have been meeting once a month for years to share and discuss their works in progress.

"Making art is something that is typically done alone, in the studio, and then presented to the public as a finished piece of work. Being in a critique group gives us a chance to get feedback from others while the work is in progress," said Rita Sklar, a critique group member.

"To see how others respond. To discuss common problems that occur during the process of making art, and find out how other people have dealt with them," she continued.

"To exchange ideas and share solutions. Finding support and community is so important. Even more so in this day and age where people are so busy and disconnected from one another."

Other artists featured in the show are Rita Davies, Mariko Hibbett, Susan Sarti, Lauren Cotter, Karen Kramer, Denise Owen, Barbara Haber, Carol Jones Brown, Connie Ryan and Kay Athos.

The exhibit opened July 10 and runs through Aug. 28. It features works in a variety of media including oil painting, mosaic, photography, video, oil, colored pencil and sculpture.

Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pleasanton. Call 931-4850 or visit www.firehousearts.org.

