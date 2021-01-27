"While we will miss being in-person and the unique 2-bit quarter auction this year, we are excited for the unique opportunities a virtual event provides -- and for those wondering what to do with their quarters, save them for our 2022 Wines and Valentines," Executive Director Jim DeMersman said.

Participants will gather online for the festivities at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 to enjoy the evening's program, a live auction, a Fund-A-Need Drive and some virtual games, all to support the programs of Museum on Main.

Museum on Main is holding its 14th annual Wines and Valentines fundraiser virtually this year instead of gathering for the traditional festive, heart-strewn event at The Club at Castlewood.

The museum, 603 Main St. in downtown Pleasanton, is currently closed to the public; updates about reopening are on the website.

The Museum on Main's Fund-A-Need campaign this year will focus on supporting children's educational programs, such as MoM's Preschool Reading Time, the Junior Volunteer program, school and scout tours, and Family Days. These are presented either free or at a low cost to ensure the broadest possible participation from the community.

The live auction during the event will be available to ticketed participants only. Items in both auctions can be previewed by visiting the event page at Paybee, accessible at www.museumonmain.org.

Otherwise people are invited to attend from anywhere. Also the silent auction is open to anyone, not just those who pay to attend. It opens at 6 a.m. this Monday (Feb. 1) and runs until 6:45 p.m. just before the live event begins.

* $75 per person to attend and have wine and dessert delivered or available for pickup at the museum. This option is only available for residents in the Tri-Valley: Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, Sunol, San Ramon and Danville.

Pleasanton: Museum on Main fundraiser goes virtual

Wines and Valentines offering silent and live auctions