Dublin: New Eagle Scout Kunsh Zutshi

Project was agility structure for East Bay SPCA

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Kunsh Zutshi, a member of Troop 905 sponsored by St. Raymond Catholic Church, has qualified to become an Eagle Scout, and his Eagle Court of Honor is planned for the future due to COVID-19.

Eagle Scout Kunsh Zutshi. (Contributed photo)

Zutshi, a senior at Dublin High School, served in his troop as quartermaster, webmaster and patrol leader for more than four terms. He also volunteered for the past five years at the Tri-Valley Animal Rescue and at a veterinary shelter.

His other activities are martial arts, where he earned a second-degree black belt, and 4H speech competitions, where he has placed gold at the state level. Zutshi also enjoys running and has participated in multiple triathlons and long-distance running events. He wants to eventually participate in a half marathon.

Zutshi's Eagle Scout project was to build an agility structure for the East Bay SPCA, consisting of jumps, cavalettis, weave poles and a horizontal ladder. He designed the blueprints on Inventor and rendered 3D models, and decided to make the structure out of PVC so it would be light but also durable.

He recruited and supervised a group of friends to build the structure, then delivered the completed project to the East Bay SPCA.

Zutshi, the son of Swati Bakshi and Rahul Zutshi of Dublin, plans to study biology in college, then go into veterinary medicine or zoology.

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 11, 2021, 5:14 pm

Congratulations Kunsh! Eagle Scout is an accomplishment you will treasure your entire life.

