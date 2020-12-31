Young Tri-Valley performers take top honors in Australian theater fest

Students in the advanced performers program of Bay Area Children's Theatre traveled virtually to this year's Junior Theatre Festival Australia.

The local participants -- sixth- to 12th-graders from Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon, Orinda, Berkeley, Oakland and Alameda -- learned their song and dance routines online, recorded their parts individually in their own homes, then competed long-distance.

"The students had to be much more self-directed and had to work with technology because we weren't all in the room together," BACT artistic director Khalia Davis said. "And we had to lean into the Zoom medium to make the performance better."

The young performers competed in two groups. One team took top honors for Outstanding Acting Performance for excerpts from "Elf The Musical JR." The other won Outstanding Vocal Performance for excerpts from "Madagascar -- A Musical Adventure JR."

"We had 10 minutes to impress the judges, so we tried to tell the story, showcase different styles of songs, and play with the Zoom medium to see what fun we could have," said Davis, who directed the "Madagascar" team.