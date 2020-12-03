Arts

Livermore: Art Mart and sculptures this weekend

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Celebrate the holiday season at a safely distanced outdoor Mini Art Mart on the Bankhead Plaza, 2400 First St. in Livermore, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, a chance to support local artists.

Visitors also can enjoy the temporary public sculptures, "Where Do We Go From Here," created for October's ArtWalk, as well as new artscapes painted on the lower windows of the Bankhead Theater.

The Mini Art Mart is an extension of the "Handmade for the Holidays" online art fair hosted on the LivermoreArts.org website, which features the works and one-of-a-kind gifts of nearly two dozen artists from throughout the Tri-Valley.

