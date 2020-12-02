Pleasanton: Assistance League increases food program

Assistance League of Amador Valley is continuing the Food for Families Program it began five years ago, finding the need greater than ever.

"Five years ago, 500 families were in need of help," public relations chairwoman Barbara Campos noted. "This year due to COVID-19 the pantry is supporting 1,200 families."

Assistance League began by supplying the Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry with basic items such as flour, oil and sugar every two weeks. Now its volunteers shop and deliver items to the pantry weekly.

"We also purchase other items as our budget allows," Campos said. "These are difficult times, and it is heartwarming to see that we can make a big difference in helping our neighbors in need, especially at this time."

The Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry is located at 418 Junction Ave. in Livermore, serving the cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. In addition to the pantry location in Livermore, it also makes some mobile deliveries.