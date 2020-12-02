Pleasanton: Assistance League increases food program

Assistance League of Amador Valley is continuing the Food for Families Program it began five years ago, finding the need greater than ever.
"Five years ago, 500 families were in need of help," public relations chairwoman Barbara Campos noted. "This year due to COVID-19 the pantry is supporting 1,200 families."
Assistance League began by supplying the Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry with basic items such as flour, oil and sugar every two weeks. Now its volunteers shop and deliver items to the pantry weekly.
"We also purchase other items as our budget allows," Campos said. "These are difficult times, and it is heartwarming to see that we can make a big difference in helping our neighbors in need, especially at this time."
The Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry is located at 418 Junction Ave. in Livermore, serving the cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. In addition to the pantry location in Livermore, it also makes some mobile deliveries.
Campos recalled an individual coming into the pantry and expressing gratitude.
"They had to decide whether to pay the rent or buy food," she said. "They were thankful that they had the option to get assistance from the pantry for food so they could pay their rent and keep a roof over their family's head."
This was before the difficulties of COVID-19, she added, and now the need is greater than ever.
"During these trying times, it is difficult to keep enough inventory on the pantry shelves to help those in need, even with donations from local businesses," she said.
Donations may be made online here or by mailing a check to Assistance League of Amador Valley, P.O. Box 11843, Pleasanton 94566.
