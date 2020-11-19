Deadline extended for artists in residence in Danville

The deadline to apply for the 2021 Travis Bogard Artist in Residence Program from the Eugene O'Neill Foundation has been extended to Nov. 30.

The program provides a working retreat for scholars, playwrights and critics of the performing arts to create in the serenity and atmosphere that was instrumental to the writing of Eugene O'Neill at Tao House, where he lived from 1937-44 in the hills above Danville. The work does not need to be related to O'Neill.

David P. Palmer, a tenured assistant professor of philosophy at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, was an early Tao House Fellow after the program began in 2015. Afterward, he wrote glowingly about his experience, the venue and the organizers.

"My Tao House Fellowship … was exceptionally valuable, not just for enabling me to pursue the project I had planned but also for the serendipitous ways it led me to new ideas," he wrote.

"It allowed me the freedom to bring ideas together in unanticipated ways, and it made a significant difference in my understanding of O'Neill's late plays and the concept of tragedy," he concluded.