Calling artists to 'Celebrate Women!'

"Celebrate Women!" is taking place in 2021 no matter what, says Barbara Reynolds, curator and creator of this annual art show that honors women.

It was canceled twice this year, she explained, but will take place next year even if winning entries can only be displayed online.

"Celebrate Women!" is a two-track art show. One track is for just photographs. The other accepts photos, drawings or paintings that honor women.

"This is a place for a picture of great-grandma, mom, sister, girlfriend or an aunt or a picture that they created themselves," Reynolds said.

She encouraged everyone to submit entries to both tracks.