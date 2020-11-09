Slideshow (Contributed photo) (Contributed photo) (Contributed photo) Previous Next

Women, children and youth of the Pleasanton Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a monthlong service initiative to bring hope to local residents through donations to several local agencies to support seniors, children and even horses.

Projects of the "Harvesting Hope" effort were collected and distributed to local organizations on Oct. 24, including 115 blankets donated to Blankets for Kids, 140 pumpkins painted by children and youth given to senior support groups, more than 200 seasonal cards handmade for seniors, 59 reusable bags sewn for "Big Bay Ray," and 3,321 diapers and over 4,000 wipes donated to Hively -- plus 820 other acts of kindness were reported.

"The goal was to join together, at a distance, to help those who could use a little hope at this time. These Pleasanton and Dublin residents succeeded through this enriching and fulfilling experience while blessing the lives of many local individuals," church officials said. "These simple acts strengthened neighborhood bonds, brought smiles, encouraged family unity and uplifted recipients."