Livermore Valley Opera presents 'Arias at Home'

Livermore Valley Opera is delivering a "Triple Treat" of free online concerts beginning this weekend.

The performances featuring professional opera singers will premiere this Saturday (Oct. 24), Nov. 14 and Dec. 5 on the LVOpera Channel on YouTube. After each premiere, the concerts will remain on the channel for patrons to watch again and share with friends and family.

Each concert begins at 6 p.m. with English subtitles, and will be accompanied by Livermore Valley Opera music director Alexander Katsman. Also, Livermore wineries are offering special wine pairings to complement each concert being watched at home.

This Saturday night will feature Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love," paired with Las Positas Vineyards' Barbera.

The music will include arias from well-known operas, including those of Donizetti's operatic comedy, and feature the singers who would have appeared in the fall production of the opera at the Bankhead Theater: Elena Galván, Christopher Bozek, Rafael Porto, Andrew W. Potter and Alba Franco-Cancèl.