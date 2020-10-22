Livermore Valley Opera presents 'Arias at Home'

Livermore Valley Opera is delivering a "Triple Treat" of free online concerts beginning this weekend.
The performances featuring professional opera singers will premiere this Saturday (Oct. 24), Nov. 14 and Dec. 5 on the LVOpera Channel on YouTube. After each premiere, the concerts will remain on the channel for patrons to watch again and share with friends and family.
Each concert begins at 6 p.m. with English subtitles, and will be accompanied by Livermore Valley Opera music director Alexander Katsman. Also, Livermore wineries are offering special wine pairings to complement each concert being watched at home.
This Saturday night will feature Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love," paired with Las Positas Vineyards' Barbera.
The music will include arias from well-known operas, including those of Donizetti's operatic comedy, and feature the singers who would have appeared in the fall production of the opera at the Bankhead Theater: Elena Galván, Christopher Bozek, Rafael Porto, Andrew W. Potter and Alba Franco-Cancèl.
On Nov. 14, the program will be classic operas of European locales, paired with Wood Family Vineyards' VIVA Cabernet Sauvignon.
The music will transport viewers to Paris, Seville and Florence among other places with featured performers Nikola Printz, Elena Galván, Alex Boyer and Philip Skinner.
The Dec. 5 performance will feature Bizet's "Carmen," Mozart's "The Magic Flute" and more, paired with Cuda Ridge's Winery Merlot.
This final concert of the series features several of the company's favorite singers: Eugene Brancoveanu, Shawnette Sulker, Christopher Bozeka and Kirk Eichelberger.
When ordering from the three wineries, mention "Livermore Valley Opera" for special pricing through the end of 2020.
Though the "Triple Treat" virtual opera concerts are free, donations are always welcome. Visit www.livermorevalleyopera.com/donate.
