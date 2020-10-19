Arts

Pleasanton: New Eagle Scout Ved Wadmark

Project was building helmet racks at Sports Park

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 19, 2020, 9:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Ved Wadmark of Pleasanton recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in the Boy Scouts of America. Due to COVID-19, his Court of Honor will be scheduled later.

Eagle Scout Ved Wadmark. (Contributed photo)

Wadmark is a member of Troop 908, which is chartered by St. Clare's Episcopal Church. He served as assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and troop instructor, fulfilling his leadership requirements in his troop.

He graduated from Amador Valley High School last year and is now attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (RHIT) in Indiana, majoring in mechanical engineering.

At Amador, Wadmark was on the track-and-field team as well as cross-country. He was head of online design for the Amador Valley VEX Robotics and vice president of Head of Build, was involved with Sheer Force Robotics, the Investment Club and the Engineering Club. He was on the Del Prado Swim Team, and his interests also include video games and volunteering.

For his Eagle Project, Wadmark planned, developed and provided leadership in an undertaking to build helmet racks for Pleasanton Little League baseball at Ken Mercer Sports Park.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support PleasantonWeekly.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Wadmark is the son of Per and Nidhi Wadmark of Pleasanton. His father, Per, was an assistant Scout master for his troop.

Anyone interested in Scouting can contact Matt Lindberg, [email protected]

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow PleasantonWeekly.com and the Pleasanton Weekly on Twitter @pleasantonnews, Facebook and on Instagram @pleasantonweekly for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pleasanton: New Eagle Scout Ved Wadmark

Project was building helmet racks at Sports Park

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 19, 2020, 9:54 pm

Ved Wadmark of Pleasanton recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in the Boy Scouts of America. Due to COVID-19, his Court of Honor will be scheduled later.

Wadmark is a member of Troop 908, which is chartered by St. Clare's Episcopal Church. He served as assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and troop instructor, fulfilling his leadership requirements in his troop.

He graduated from Amador Valley High School last year and is now attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (RHIT) in Indiana, majoring in mechanical engineering.

At Amador, Wadmark was on the track-and-field team as well as cross-country. He was head of online design for the Amador Valley VEX Robotics and vice president of Head of Build, was involved with Sheer Force Robotics, the Investment Club and the Engineering Club. He was on the Del Prado Swim Team, and his interests also include video games and volunteering.

For his Eagle Project, Wadmark planned, developed and provided leadership in an undertaking to build helmet racks for Pleasanton Little League baseball at Ken Mercer Sports Park.

Wadmark is the son of Per and Nidhi Wadmark of Pleasanton. His father, Per, was an assistant Scout master for his troop.

Anyone interested in Scouting can contact Matt Lindberg, [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.