Pleasanton: New Eagle Scout Ved Wadmark

Ved Wadmark of Pleasanton recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in the Boy Scouts of America. Due to COVID-19, his Court of Honor will be scheduled later.

Wadmark is a member of Troop 908, which is chartered by St. Clare's Episcopal Church. He served as assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and troop instructor, fulfilling his leadership requirements in his troop.

He graduated from Amador Valley High School last year and is now attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (RHIT) in Indiana, majoring in mechanical engineering.

At Amador, Wadmark was on the track-and-field team as well as cross-country. He was head of online design for the Amador Valley VEX Robotics and vice president of Head of Build, was involved with Sheer Force Robotics, the Investment Club and the Engineering Club. He was on the Del Prado Swim Team, and his interests also include video games and volunteering.

For his Eagle Project, Wadmark planned, developed and provided leadership in an undertaking to build helmet racks for Pleasanton Little League baseball at Ken Mercer Sports Park.