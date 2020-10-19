New headphones for new school year

Assistance League of Amador Valley changed its back-to-school giving this year, buying headphones for students instead of clothes.

Slideshow Valeria and Adrian Morales model their new headphones received from Assistance League through its Operation School Bell program. (Photo courtesy of Assistance League of Amador Valley) Michael and Star Navarro are ready for online learning, thanks to Assistance League. (Photo courtesy of Assistance League of Amador Valley) The Zarco family -- Daisy, Dona, Dante and Diana - are happy to receive new headphones from Assistance League of Amador Valley. (Photo courtesy of Assistance League of Amador Valley) Previous Next

Each year the group supports Operation School Bell, spending up to $150 per child to make sure they have new clothes to go back to school. Volunteers traditionally have met children at Kohl's, one on one, to take them shopping and let them select their own clothes.

"The program has been incredibly satisfying for the children, their parents and the volunteers," said Roz Wright, board member for strategic planning.

In March the board recognized the "new normal," and surveyed the schools to find out how they could best spend their dedicated Operation School Bell funds. They discovered that this year students needed headsets with microphones for online distance learning.

"These headsets are comfortable and have good sound quality," Wright explained. "Using them, children are able to focus -- without distraction -- upon their learning and school work."