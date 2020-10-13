Tri-Valley Writers to learn about effective websites

Author Pauline Wiles will teach writers how to create an effective website at the October meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers being held at 2 p.m. this Saturday (Oct. 17) on Zoom.

The presentation, "Websites That Wow Readers -- how to create or update your online home," will show how to create a website or, for those who would rather not do it themselves, Wiles will pass along insider tips for working with a professional. She also will explain how to simplify the project and avoid common design pitfalls.

The talk is hosted by the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club; cost for members is $5; for non-members, $7; students ages 14-22, $3. To reserve a spot, email [email protected] and pay at www.trivalleywriters.org. The session is open to all who reserve a place and pay by Oct. 15.

Wiles, a website designer who teaches computing, is also an author, currently writing romantic comedies

For more information about the Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club, contact Deborah "Jordan" Bernal at [email protected] or visit www.trivalleywriters.org.