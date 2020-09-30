Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club to host succulent expert

Succulent expert Debra Lee Baldwin will be the speaker at the monthly Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club being hosted for the second time on Zoom, from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Baldwin will share tips, photos and insights on the best succulents for the local climate, as well as fall-winter projects and designs for gifts and container arrangements.

"My greatest pleasure is sharing how to use succulents beautifully in a wide range of creative applications," Baldwin said.

The first Zoom meeting, held in early September, was well attended, reported publicity chairwoman Dolores Bengtson.

"We were pleasantly surprised from the public response to the invitation to join us on Zoom," Bengtson said. "We hope it helped provide those watching with more gardening knowledge so they may enjoy their gardens more."