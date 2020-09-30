Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club to host succulent expert

Succulent expert Debra Lee Baldwin will be the speaker at the monthly Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club being hosted for the second time on Zoom, from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Baldwin will share tips, photos and insights on the best succulents for the local climate, as well as fall-winter projects and designs for gifts and container arrangements.
"My greatest pleasure is sharing how to use succulents beautifully in a wide range of creative applications," Baldwin said.
The first Zoom meeting, held in early September, was well attended, reported publicity chairwoman Dolores Bengtson.
"We were pleasantly surprised from the public response to the invitation to join us on Zoom," Bengtson said. "We hope it helped provide those watching with more gardening knowledge so they may enjoy their gardens more."
"We are excited about having this particular speaker on succulents," she added. "By using Zoom, we are able to move out of our geographic area and get speakers we could not have had before."
The club is continuing to provide members to work on several outdoor projects it supports, including the Sensory Garden next to the Pleasanton Senior Center, which has three raised flower beds so even those in wheelchairs and walkers can touch and smell the flowers and leaves.
Members also work at Eden Garden in Livermore, which provides organic garden produce to the Alameda County Food Bank in Livermore and the South Hayward Outreach Center. The garden club also services the Hansen Park Rose Garden, at First Street and Holmes in Livermore, twice a month.
For the duration of the pandemic, the garden club will meet via Zoom, and members from last year are free to join the meetings. Those who wish to attend as a guest may contact Jeri Stark, [email protected]
For more information about the Livermore Amador Valley Garden Club, visit www.lavgc.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.